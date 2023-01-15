Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers 31-30: Trevor Lawrence leads stunning comeback win after four first-half picks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the games between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Super Wild Card playoff game. Highlights of the games between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Super Wild Card playoff game.

Trevor Lawrence followed four first-half interceptions with four touchdown passes as the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL postseason history in rallying from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup.

Story of the Game

Lawrence engineered the game-winning drive, one highlighted by a crucial 25-yard run by Travis Etienne on a fourth-and-1 play that helped put the Jaguars field goal position.

Riley Patterson then kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to cap a stunning turnaround, the third-largest comeback win in NFL history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars' Riley Patterson knocks in the field goal to complete a stunning comeback in their Super Wild Card playoff game with Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville Jaguars' Riley Patterson knocks in the field goal to complete a stunning comeback in their Super Wild Card playoff game with Los Angeles Chargers.

The Buffalo Bills famously rallied from 32 down to beat the Houston Oilers in a 1992 wild card game, while the Indianapolis Colts came back from a 28 points down to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the same round in 2013.

Asante Samuel Jr. had intercepted three of Lawrence's four picks, while Austin Ekeler rushed in for two first-half scores for the fifth-seeded Chargers.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chargers 7-0 Jaguars Austin Ekeler six-yard TD run (extra point) Chargers 10-0 Jaguars Cameron Dicker 22-yard field goal Chargers 17-0 Jaguars Austin Ekeler six-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chargers 24-0 Jaguars Justin Herbert nine-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett (extra point) Chargers 27-0 Jaguars Cameron Dicker 22-yard field goal Chargers 27-7 Jaguars Trevor Lawrence nine-yard TD pass to Evan Engram (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Chargers 27-14 Jaguars Trevor Lawrence six-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones Jr. (extra point) Chargers 30-14 Jaguars Cameron Dicker 50-yard field goal Chargers 30-20 Jaguars Trevor Lawrence 39-yard TD pass to Zay Jones (failed two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Chargers 30-28 Jaguars Trevor Lawrence nine-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk (extra point) Chargers 30-31 Jaguars Riley Patterson 33-yard field goal

Justin Herbert also passed for 273 yards and one touchdown for the Chargers as they built a handy lead before the break. Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, the final one being the Chargers only points put up in the second half.

Meanwhile, Evan Engram, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones all caught touchdown passes for the Jaguars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at a rollercoaster game for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A look back at a rollercoaster game for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Engram's score come just before half-time, as Jacksonville trailed 27-7, but the hosts moved closer still to the Chargers after a six-yard scoring strike from Justin Herbert with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Dicker booted a 50-yard field to give Los Angeles a 16-point lead later in the third quarter. But Jacksonville struck again as Lawrence connected on a 39-yard scoring pass to Zay Jones with 44 seconds remaining in the third - the subsequent two-point conversion failing, however, meaning the Jags still trailed by 10.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars put themselves on the brink of a stunning comeback after a Christian Kirk touchdown followed by a controversial penalty on Joey Bosa gifts them a perfect position for the two-point conversion. Jacksonville Jaguars put themselves on the brink of a stunning comeback after a Christian Kirk touchdown followed by a controversial penalty on Joey Bosa gifts them a perfect position for the two-point conversion.

But, with five and a half minutes remaining in the entire game, a gutsy call by head coach Doug Pederson saw Jacksonville move to within two at 30-28, as this time they did convert on a two-point try following Lawrence's nine-yard TD strike to Christian Kirk and then converted a two-point run.

It left Jacksonville within striking distance of the win, needing only a field goal to book their spot in next week's divisional round, rather than take the game to overtime. And, in the final throes of the game, Patterson's kick sailed through the uprights to ensure precisely that reality.

Stats leaders

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 25/43, 273 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 13 carries, 35 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gerald Everett, six catches, 109 yards, 1 TD

Jaguars

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 28/47, 288 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing: Travis Etienne Jr., 20 carries, 109 yards

Receiving: Evan Engram, seven catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he was left speechless after his team pulled of an incredible comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he was left speechless after his team pulled of an incredible comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

What's next?

The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, with a Super Wild Card Weekend triple-header.

The Buffalo Bills first host the Miami Dolphins (kick-off, 6pm), before the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants do battle at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (kick-off, 9.30pm). The evening wraps up with the Baltimore Ravens' visit to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football (kick-off, 1.15am).

The wild card round then concludes on Monday night as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host 'America's Team', the Dallas Cowboys, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am early on Tuesday morning.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!