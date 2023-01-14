NFL divisional playoffs: Sky Sports heads to Manchester for divisional round
Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell, Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter will broadcast the divisional round of the playoffs live from Shooters Bar in Manchester; join them there for 9:35pm game on Saturday, January 21, and the 8:05pm kick-off on Sunday, January 22; find out how to book tickets below
Last Updated: 14/01/23 5:36pm
Sky Sports takes its coverage on the road to Manchester for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs - and you can get your tickets to come and join us there.
Get a front row seat as Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell, Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter bring you the the best of the action live from Shooters Bar in Manchester - on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.
For more information on the event, and to book your tickets, click here.
Neil and the gang will be there to analyse the 9:35pm game on Saturday night, and the 8:05pm kick-off on Sunday, with doors opening for the event two hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off times.
When can you watch the playoffs live on Sky Sports?
*All games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL (timings listed in UK time)
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
NFC: Seattle Seahawks (No 7 seed) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 2) - Kick-off, 9.30pm
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers (No 5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (No 4) - KO, 1.15am
Sunday, January 15
AFC: Miami Dolphins (No 7) @ Buffalo Bills (No 2) - KO, 6pm
NFC: New York Giants (No 6) @ Minnesota Vikings (No 3) - KO, 9.30pm
AFC: Baltimore Ravens (No 6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (No 3) - KO, 1.15am
Monday, January 16
NFC: Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 4) - KO, 1.15am
First-round byes
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (No 1)
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (No 1)
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 21 - Kick-offs at 9.30pm and 1.15am
Sunday, January 22 - Kick-offs at 8pm and 11.30pm
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 29 - Kick-offs at 8.05pm and 11.30pm
Super Bowl LVII
Sunday, February 12 - Kick-off 11.30pm - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
