NFL divisional playoffs: Sky Sports heads to Manchester for divisional round

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the NFL playoffs at the divisional round

Sky Sports takes its coverage on the road to Manchester for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs - and you can get your tickets to come and join us there.

Get a front row seat as Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell, Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter bring you the the best of the action live from Shooters Bar in Manchester - on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.

For more information on the event, and to book your tickets, click here.

Neil and the gang will be there to analyse the 9:35pm game on Saturday night, and the 8:05pm kick-off on Sunday, with doors opening for the event two hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What drama will the NFL playoffs deliver this year? Watch all 13 postseason games live on Sky Sports. What drama will the NFL playoffs deliver this year? Watch all 13 postseason games live on Sky Sports.

When can you watch the playoffs live on Sky Sports?

*All games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL (timings listed in UK time)

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

NFC: Seattle Seahawks (No 7 seed) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 2) - Kick-off, 9.30pm

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers (No 5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (No 4) - KO, 1.15am

Sunday, January 15

AFC: Miami Dolphins (No 7) @ Buffalo Bills (No 2) - KO, 6pm

NFC: New York Giants (No 6) @ Minnesota Vikings (No 3) - KO, 9.30pm

AFC: Baltimore Ravens (No 6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (No 3) - KO, 1.15am

Monday, January 16

NFC: Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 4) - KO, 1.15am

First-round byes

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (No 1)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles (No 1)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21 - Kick-offs at 9.30pm and 1.15am

Sunday, January 22 - Kick-offs at 8pm and 11.30pm

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29 - Kick-offs at 8.05pm and 11.30pm

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, February 12 - Kick-off 11.30pm - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!