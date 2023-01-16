Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return helps Bengals to NFL playoff win

Sam Hubbard (left) and Joe Burrow (right) celebrate Cincinnati Bengals' win over Baltimore Ravens

Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.

Story of the Game

Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow, who accounted for two touchdowns, passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals, who won their eighth straight game and will visit the Buffalo Bills in next weekend's divisional round.

Tyler Huntley (right) impressed for Ravens - but lost the ball, before Hubbard completed a 98-yard fumble return

Tyler Huntley, playing in place of Lamar Jackson (knee), passed for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Baltimore, with the 24-year-old involved in the big play that changed the momentum early in the fourth quarter.

The score was tied when Huntley kept the ball and tried to lunge it over the goal line - but Wilson jumped and knocked the ball out of Huntley's hands and right to Hubbard, who raced 98 yards to give the Bengals a 24-17 lead with 11:39 remaining in the contest.

Baltimore's final drive was plagued by shaky time management and, with the last play, Huntley's last-ditch throw into the end zone was deflected and the Ravens' James Proche II was unable to grab.

What's next?

Super Wild Card weekend concludes on Monday night when Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!