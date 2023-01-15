Miami Dolphins 31-34 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen throws three touchdowns as Bills reach Divisional Round in NFL playoffs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the the Miami Dolphins' clash with the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card game Highlights of the the Miami Dolphins' clash with the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card game

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in Sunday's AFC Wild Card clash.

Story of the game

The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-one near midfield late in the game before Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty after which Skylar Thompson's pass was broken up by Kaiir Elam on fourth-and-six.

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary subsequently reached the line to move the chains on third-and-seven and ice the victory, setting up a home Divisional Round game next weekend.

Allen went 23-for-39 passing for 352 yards and had three total giveaways, while Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 114 yards, and Gabe Davis had six-for-113 and a touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Thompson, starting for Miami in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, finished 18-for-45 for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bills led 17-3 during the second quarter, but two interceptions and a lost fumble by Allen allowed the Dolphins to surge ahead shortly after half-time.

The first half had seen Xavien Howard make a fingertip interception on a deep pass before returning it 49 yards into Buffalo territory, Miami converting a fourth down to set up Jason Sanders' 48-yard field goal with 2.15 to play.

Miami then forced a three-and-out and Cedrick Wilson Jr returned the punt 50 yards to set up Sanders' third field goal of the day, this time from 37 yards with 1:15 on the clock.

Allen targeted Cole Beasley on the ensuing drive only for the ball to bounce off his hands and into that of Jevon Holland, who returned it 29 yards to the Buffalo 18.

Thompson found Mike Gesicki for a seven-yard touchdown before completing another pass to Hill for the game-tying two-point conversion.

With 33 seconds to spare, the Bills drove downfield, and Diggs appeared to haul in a touchdown down the left side of the end zone, but he did not have complete control before stepping out of bounds and officials would not review it.

The hectic half ended with Bass' 39-yard field goal for a 20-17 Buffalo lead.

On Buffalo's first play on offense of the second half Eric Rowe blitzed Allen and jarred the ball loose. Zach Sieler reacting first to return it five yards for a touchdown for Miami's first lead at 24-20.

After Elam intercepted a Thompson pass, Buffalo capitalised with Beasley's six-yard touchdown catch. The extra point made it 27-24 Bills with 5:18 left in the third.

Davis added a 23-yard catch in the back-left corner of the end zone to restore the Bills' double-digit lead at 34-24 with 2:07 left in the third.

The Dolphins travelled 75 yards on their next drive, and Wilson scored from one yard to cut the deficit to three with 10:53 to play, but they could not get closer.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Dolphins 0-7 Bills Josh Allen six-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox (extra point) Dolphins 0-14 Bills James Cook six-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Dolphins 0-17 Bills Tyler Bass 33-yard field goal Dolphins 3-17 Bills Jason Sanders 40-yard field goal Dolphins 6-17 Bills Jason Sanders 48-yard field goal Dolphins 9-17 Bills Jason Sanders 37-yard field goal Dolphins 17-17 Bills Skylar Thompson seven-yard TD pass to Mike Gesicki (two-point conversion to Tyreek Hill) Dolphins 17-20 Bills Tyler Bass 39-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Dolphins 24-17 Bills Zach Sieler five-yard fumble return TD (extra point) Dolphins 24-27 Bills Josh Allen six-yard TD pass to Cole Beasley (extra point) Dolphins 24-34 Bills Josh Allen 23-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Dolphins 31-34 Bills Jeff Wilson Jr one-yard rushing TD (extra point)

Stats leaders

Dolphins

Passing: Skylar Thompson, 18/45, 220 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Jeff Wilson Jr, 10 carries, 23 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Tyreek Hill, 7 catches, 69 yards

Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 23/39, 352 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Devin Singletary, 10 carries, 48 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 7 catches, 114 yards

What's next?

The Bills continue their season next weekend when they face either the Cincinnati Bengals or Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

