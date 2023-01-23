Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy's future after Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to San Francisco 49ers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played down suggestions Mike McCarthy's job as head coach could be under threat following Dallas' playoff defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Cowboys were beaten 19-12 in their Divisional Round matchup as their wait for a first Super Bowl victory since the 1995 season continued.

It brings an end to McCarthy's third season in charge of the team having finished 12-5 for the second straight year and gone one better than last January's Wild Card loss to the Niners.

"No. No. No. Not at all," Jones told reporters after the game when asked if the result impacted McCarthy's future. "Their decision to (play) the kicker (Brett Maher) was exonerated with his field goal in my mind. I'm proud for him, but this is very sickening to not win tonight."

Dallas had delivered a commanding display to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week's Wild Card matchup and were touted as a worthy obstacle for a San Francisco team that entered the day riding an 11-game winning streak.

Jones had been quizzed earlier in the week on whether McCarthy's position would have been uncertain should the Cowboys have been beaten by the Bucs.

"No. I don't even want to - no. That's it," Jones told 103.5 The Fan. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

McCarthy arrived in Dallas in 2020 when he was appointed successor to Jason Garrett having previously spent 13 years as Green Bay Packers head coach.

Having out-duelled Tom Brady last week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at fault for two interceptions on Sunday night as his offense struggled to make a dent in one of the league's top-ranked defenses.

He took full responsibility while speaking post-game, insisting he needed to be better.

"Yeah, just disappointed," said Prescott. "Guys that played their asses off. Defense, who gave us an opportunity to win this game, who played hard against a really, really good offense, a really good team. And for us to only put up the points that we did, that's unacceptable, and it starts with me. I've got to be better. No other way to sugarcoat it."

On the interceptions, he added: "Yeah, it's very frustrating. Something I've got to get in the offseason," he said. "Take a look at all of them. As I've said before, they all have their own story. But two tonight. Unacceptable.

"Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that it has gotten to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again. I can promise that."