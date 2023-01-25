NFL MVP finalists: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson among five potential winners of league MVP

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson are among the five finalists for league MVP in the NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson are listed among the finalists for The Associated Press' Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors event on February 9 ahead during Super Bowl week, three days prior to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12.

Associated Press 2022 NFL Honors nominees Most Valuable Player: Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals) Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals) Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa (49ers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Micah Parsons (Cowboys)

Nick Bosa (49ers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Micah Parsons (Cowboys) Offensive Rookie of the Year: Brock Purdy (49ers), Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks), Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Brock Purdy (49ers), Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks), Garrett Wilson (Jets) Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner (Jets), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Tariq Woolen (Seahawks)

Sauce Gardner (Jets), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Tariq Woolen (Seahawks) Comeback Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley (Giants), Christian McCaffrey (49ers), Geno Smith (Seahawks)

Saquon Barkley (Giants), Christian McCaffrey (49ers), Geno Smith (Seahawks) Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll (Giants), Sean McDermott (Bills), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Nick Sirianni (Eagles)

Brian Daboll (Giants), Sean McDermott (Bills), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Nick Sirianni (Eagles) Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson (Lions OC), DeMeco Ryans (49ers DC), Shane Steichen (Eagles OC)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow - set to face Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's AFC Championship game, live on Sky Sports NFL, from 11.30pm - and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen are also listed as finalists for league MVP. Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year, but not MVP.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed the voting before the start of the playoffs in January.

A look at some of the best plays from Patrick Mahomes this season, in his bid to grab his second MVP award.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, helped Kansas City to a 14-3 record in the regular season, earning the Chiefs the No 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs. He received 49 of 50 votes for AP first-team All-Pro.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Hurts had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in leading the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and the No 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game - live on Sky Sports NFL from 8pm.

Check out the best plays of the 2022 NFL season so far from MVP hopeful, Jalen Hurts.

Minnesota Vikings star Jefferson is the only wide receiver named among the MVP finalists, having led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season in the league. Jefferson was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

A look at the best catches from Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson this season, the only wide receiver in with a shout of winning the MVP award.

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

Bosa led the NFL with 18 and a half sacks in 2022, Jones had 15 and a half, and Parsons 14 and a half in just his second year in the league..

Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sirianni are the five finalists for AP Coach of the Year.

Daboll led the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record in his first season as head coach. McDermott delivered a third-straight AFC East division title to Buffalo, and superbly steered the Bills through the traumatic cardiac arrest suffered by one of their players, Damar Hamlin, on the field during a game against the Bengals in Week 17.

Damar Hamlin was given a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd after attending the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals just 20 days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Pederson, a former Super Bowl winner with the Eagles, guided the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 9-8 record and the AFC South title in his first year with the team. Sirianni's Eagles, meanwhile, are preparing for the NFC Championship game on Sunday in which they host Shanahan's 49ers.

San Francisco's quarterback Brock Purdy is also in the running for an award, the seventh-round draft pick among the finalists named for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, along with Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Purdy earned the affectionally titled nickname of 'Mr. Irrelevant', as the last player selected in the draft - an NFL tradition since 1976 - but he finds himself on the cusp of becoming the first rookie QB to ever appear in a Super Bowl and potentially the first to win one.

Watch the best plays from rookie Brock Purdy, dubbed as this season's 'Mr Irrelevant'. After taking over from Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers quarterback, he's led them on a seven-game win streak.

Having started the season as third-string QB, Purdy stepped in after injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. He led San Francisco to a 5-0 record down the stretch as a starter and has since secured successive wins in the playoffs to book a trip to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship game.

Seahawks running back Walker led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs, while Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 yards receiving.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner talks to Sky Sports about his team's huge win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and his 'cheesehead' celebrations afterwards.

Jets cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen are the finalists for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are the finalists for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Check out the best plays from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from the 2022 season.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are the finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

This was the first year for the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a top five for MVP and top three for all other awards. For MVP, first-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth five, three, two and one points.

For all the other awards, first-place votes equalled five points, second were three and third were one.

