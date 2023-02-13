Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs beat Eagles in thriller as Patrick Mahomes defies injury to claim his second Super Bowl win
Patrick Mahomes limped off the field in the first half as the Chiefs trailed by 10, but led the team on four scoring drives after the break; Jalen Hurts completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and one TD, adding 70 yards rushing and three scores in a losing cause for the Eagles
Last Updated: 13/02/23 4:29am
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, with Patrick Mahomes defying injury to win his second Super Bowl title.
The Chiefs trailed by 10 at half-time, with Mahomes limping his way into the locker room after aggravating the ankle injury he picked up earlier in the playoffs. But, after the break, Mahomes led his team on four-consecutive scoring drives to stun the Eagles.
Mahomes threw three touchdowns, but his stat line was otherwise a modest one, completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards, with Kansas City's offense kept off the field for large chunks of the game.
Philadelphia dominated time of possession, while quarterback Jalen Hurts himself enjoyed an incredible outing on the game's biggest stage - throwing for over 300 yards and running in three TDs - but the game swung in the second half as Mahomes carried Kansas City on his back.
The Chiefs nudged in front for the first time with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter as Mahomes found a wide-open Kadarius Toney for the go-ahead score and, after a badly timed three-and-out of offense from the Eagles, KC swiftly found the end zone for a second time inside three minutes.
Toney had a say in proceedings again, with a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return to set the Chiefs up at the Philadelphia five-yard line, before another blown coverage allowed Mahomes to find Skyy Moore all alone this time for the TD.
But back came the Eagles, with an unruffled Hurts finding DeVonta Smith deep down the left sideline for 45 yards to set up his third rushing score of the game. Hurts then hurled himself over the goal line for the game-tying two-point conversion too, with five minutes and 15 seconds left.
One of the most remarkable aspects of Mahomes' performance was his ability to scramble, as he rushed for 44 yards on six carries, and it was another - this one for 26 yards - that helped set Kansas City up at the Eagles 17-yard line just before the two-minute warning.
With time running out, Eagles fans will point to a questionable 'pass interference' call on James Bradberry against JuJu Smith-Schuster that granted the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and allowed them to run off more of the clock before Harrison Butker ultimately booted the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
There was time left for one last play, but Hurts' desperate deep heave down the field fell incomplete to end a Super Bowl classic.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Chiefs 0-7 Eagles
|Jalen Hurts one-yard TD run (extra point)
|Chiefs 7-7 Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes 18-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Chiefs 7-14 Eagles
|Jalen Hurts 45-yard TD pass to AJ Brown (extra point)
|Chiefs 14-14 Eagles
|Nick Bolton 36-yard fumble return for a TD (extra point)
|Chiefs 14-21 Eagles
|Jalen Hurts four-yard TD run (extra point)
|Chiefs 14-24 Eagles
|Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Chiefs 21-24 Eagles
|Isiah Pacheco one-yard TD run (extra point)
|Chiefs 21-27 Eagles
|Jake Elliott 33-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Chiefs 28-27 Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Kadarius Toney (extra point)
|Chiefs 35-27 Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes four-yard TD pass to Skyy Moore (extra point)
|Chiefs 35-35 Eagles
|Jalen Hurts two-yard TD run (two-point conversion)
|Chiefs 38-35 Eagles
|Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal
Stats leaders
Chiefs
- Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 21/27, 182 yards, 3 TDs
- Rushing: Isaiah Pacheco, 15 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD
- Patrick Mahomes, six carries, 44 yards
- Receiving: Travis Kelce, six catches, 81 yards, 1 TD
Eagles
- Passing: Jalen Hurts, 27/38, 304 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing: Jalen Hurts, 15 carries, 70 yards, 3 TDs
- Receiving: DeVonta Smith, seven catches, 100 yards
- AJ Brown, six catches, 96 yards, 1 TD
What they said...
Former NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick: "They struggled a little bit in the first half, but they came out after the injury, after everybody counted them out and what do they do, they score every possession in the second half.
"The combination of Andy Reid calling the plays and Patrick Mahomes making them is the very best in the league."