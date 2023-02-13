Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs beat Eagles in thriller as Patrick Mahomes defies injury to claim his second Super Bowl win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, with Patrick Mahomes defying injury to win his second Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs trailed by 10 at half-time, with Mahomes limping his way into the locker room after aggravating the ankle injury he picked up earlier in the playoffs. But, after the break, Mahomes led his team on four-consecutive scoring drives to stun the Eagles.

Mahomes threw three touchdowns, but his stat line was otherwise a modest one, completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards, with Kansas City's offense kept off the field for large chunks of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best plays from Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance, all on an injured ankle. The best plays from Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance, all on an injured ankle.

Philadelphia dominated time of possession, while quarterback Jalen Hurts himself enjoyed an incredible outing on the game's biggest stage - throwing for over 300 yards and running in three TDs - but the game swung in the second half as Mahomes carried Kansas City on his back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jalen Hurts' best plays in a Super Bowl that saw him get four touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns. Jalen Hurts' best plays in a Super Bowl that saw him get four touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs nudged in front for the first time with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter as Mahomes found a wide-open Kadarius Toney for the go-ahead score and, after a badly timed three-and-out of offense from the Eagles, KC swiftly found the end zone for a second time inside three minutes.

Toney had a say in proceedings again, with a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return to set the Chiefs up at the Philadelphia five-yard line, before another blown coverage allowed Mahomes to find Skyy Moore all alone this time for the TD.

But back came the Eagles, with an unruffled Hurts finding DeVonta Smith deep down the left sideline for 45 yards to set up his third rushing score of the game. Hurts then hurled himself over the goal line for the game-tying two-point conversion too, with five minutes and 15 seconds left.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Mahomes' performance was his ability to scramble, as he rushed for 44 yards on six carries, and it was another - this one for 26 yards - that helped set Kansas City up at the Eagles 17-yard line just before the two-minute warning.

With time running out, Eagles fans will point to a questionable 'pass interference' call on James Bradberry against JuJu Smith-Schuster that granted the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and allowed them to run off more of the clock before Harrison Butker ultimately booted the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

There was time left for one last play, but Hurts' desperate deep heave down the field fell incomplete to end a Super Bowl classic.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 0-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts one-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 7-7 Eagles Patrick Mahomes 18-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 7-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts 45-yard TD pass to AJ Brown (extra point) Chiefs 14-14 Eagles Nick Bolton 36-yard fumble return for a TD (extra point) Chiefs 14-21 Eagles Jalen Hurts four-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 14-24 Eagles Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 21-24 Eagles Isiah Pacheco one-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 21-27 Eagles Jake Elliott 33-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 28-27 Eagles Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Kadarius Toney (extra point) Chiefs 35-27 Eagles Patrick Mahomes four-yard TD pass to Skyy Moore (extra point) Chiefs 35-35 Eagles Jalen Hurts two-yard TD run (two-point conversion) Chiefs 38-35 Eagles Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal

Stats leaders

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 21/27, 182 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Isaiah Pacheco, 15 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes, six carries, 44 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, six catches, 81 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mahomes said nothing was going to keep him off the field following his ankle injury, after winning the Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes said nothing was going to keep him off the field following his ankle injury, after winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 27/38, 304 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Jalen Hurts, 15 carries, 70 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, seven catches, 100 yards

AJ Brown, six catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

What they said...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Kelce felt no one believed the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes said everyone stepped up in the locker room at halftime to inspire their epic win over the Eagles. Travis Kelce felt no one believed the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes said everyone stepped up in the locker room at halftime to inspire their epic win over the Eagles.

Former NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick: "They struggled a little bit in the first half, but they came out after the injury, after everybody counted them out and what do they do, they score every possession in the second half.

"The combination of Andy Reid calling the plays and Patrick Mahomes making them is the very best in the league."