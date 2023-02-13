Patrick Mahomes targets more Super Bowl success after Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles to lift Lombardi Trophy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mahomes said nothing was going to keep him off the field following his ankle injury, after winning the Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes said nothing was going to keep him off the field following his ankle injury, after winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes pressed pause on any dynasty talk as he plotted more Super Bowl success with the Kansas City Chiefs following their thrilling win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Sunday night.

The recently-crowned two-time league MVP added a second Super Bowl ring and second Super Bowl MVP award to his glittering collection as he inspired the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory in the team's third Super Bowl trip of the last four years.

Mahomes overcame a reaggravated ankle injury to throw for three touchdown passes while leading Kansas City on four successive scoring drives in a defining second half performance after the Eagles had led 24-14 at the break.

He had initially suffered the injury during the Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Divisional Round of the playoffs, before guiding his side beyond the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game and relaxing concerns over his fitness earlier this week.

"I told you all this week there's nothing that's going to keep me off that football field," Mahomes said after the game.

"I just want to shout out my teammates, we challenge each other, it took everybody to win this football game.

"I won't say dynasty yet - we're not done!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best plays from Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance, all on an injured ankle. The best plays from Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance, all on an injured ankle.

There had been fears over Mahomes' ability to continue in the second quarter when he limped off in visible pain following a tackle on his short scramble.

He returned to start the second half before going on to finish the game 21 of 27 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards that included a 26 rush to set the Chiefs up at the Eagles' 17 on their game-winning field goal drive.

"Well, he's the MVP that's all that needs to be said, right? MVP. And you saw it tonight," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid and his coaching staff starred down the stretch to turn the game on its head coming out of half-time, delivering a redzone clinic on three successive touchdown possessions to put the Chiefs in control.

"I've got Andy Reid and Pat Mahomes, baby!" said tight end Travis Kelce, who had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. "I've got a great team and man does it feel good.

"Not one of y'all said the Chiefs were going to win it and look at us now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Kelce felt no one believed the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes said everyone stepped up in the locker room at halftime to inspire their epic win over the Eagles. Travis Kelce felt no one believed the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes said everyone stepped up in the locker room at halftime to inspire their epic win over the Eagles.

"He (Reid at half-time) just told everybody to be ourselves, we were a little uncharacteristic in the beginning and everybody had that look of determination in their eye coming out in the second half, they were going to pour everything out on that field, that's what you saw."

Reid had previously been the winningest coach in NFL history to not win a title until he lifted the Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs three years ago after failing to do so in 14 years as Eagles head coach.

"We wanted to get this so bad for him," Kelce added. "His legacy in Philly lives on forever. I know that city loves him. I know that the organisation loves him.

"But ever since he's been here in Kansas City - I've seen it firsthand - he poured his heart and his mind and his soul into this organisation, into this team and led a group of men. There's a lot of pride in knowing that he's had success in two different organisations, but this was the better one."

Fitzpatrick: Young QBs chasing Mahomes for years to come

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was part of Sky Sports NFL's live coverage in Phoenix and hailed Mahomes' resolve to overcome injury with yet another decisive performance.

"How many moments did we find ourselves in that second half watching him play and just shaking our head at the things he was able to do on the field with the bad ankle and when they needed to play he just continued to make them," said Fitzpatrick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

"Once some of these historic quarterbacks retired: Peyton Manning retired, Tom Brady retired, Aaron Rodgers is getting up there, there were a few question marks for a little bit as to where we were heading with quarterbacks - I think we're doing ok.

"I think these young guns are all going to be chasing Patrick for years to come.

"To me I come out of this game, Patrick Mahomes is cementing his legacy as potentially one of if not the greatest of all time, he's on his way. I also walk away really impressed with Jalen Hurts."