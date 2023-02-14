NFL News

Super Bowl LVII Stats: Patrick Mahomes does the league MVP, Super Bowl MVP double; Kadarius Toney sets new punt return record

Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, including Travis Kelce closing in on Jerry Rice's postseason receiving TD record and Jalen Hurts rushing for the most yards by a QB in Super Bowl history

Last Updated: 14/02/23 6:05am

Watch all 73 points in 73 seconds from an exhilarating Super Bowl that saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange looks at the best stats from Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, including an MVP double for Patrick Mahomes, a record punt return by Kadarius Toney and an end to the coin-toss loser's win streak...

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons in the third-highest scoring title game of all-time.

Highest total number of points in Super Bowl history

Super Bowl Result Points
XXIX 49ers 49-26 Chargers 75
LII Eagles 41-33 Patriots 74
LVII Chiefs 38-35 Eagles 73
XXXVII Buccaneers 48-21 Raiders 69
XXVII Cowboys 52-17 Bills 69

This was the first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in which both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

The best plays from Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance, all on an injured ankle

Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in a season in which he led the league in passing yards. The previous six to have competed in the Super Bowl had all lost the big game.

Quarterbacks to have won multiple league MVP and Super Bowl MVPs

Quarterback Team(s) No of league MVPs No of Super Bowl MVPs
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 3 5
Joe Montana 49ers 2 3
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2 2

Mahomes is the first quarterback to be named league MVP and to win the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did so with the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season. The Chiefs QB also became just the third player to have been named league MVP and Super Bowl MVP on more than one occasion.

Kadarius Toney had the longest ever punt return in a Super Bowl to set up a Chiefs touchdown for Skyy Moore

Kadarius Toney set a new record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard effort in the fourth quarter.

Longest punt returns in Super Bowl history

Player Team Against Super Bowl Yards
Kadarius Toney Chiefs Eagles LVII 65
Jordan Norwood Broncos Panthers 50 61
John Taylor 49ers Bengals XXIII 45

Travis Kelce broke his tie with Rob Gronkowski and moved into sole possession of the second-most career postseason receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

Most career postseason touchdowns in NFL history

Player Team(s) Touchdowns
Jerry Rice 49ers/Raiders 22
Travis Kelce Chiefs 16
Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 15
John Stallworth Steelers 12

Andy Reid became just the third head coach to defeat a former team in the Super Bowl, following on from Weeb Ewbank, who led the New York Jets to victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, and Jon Gruden, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Jalen Hurts' best plays in a Super Bowl that saw him score four touchdowns, including three rushing TDs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' 15 carries is the most carries by a QB in any Super Bowl in history, while he also set a record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl.

Most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history

Quarterback Team Super Bowl Yards
Jalen Hurts Eagles LVII 70
Steve McNair Titans XXXIV 64
Colin Kaepernick 49ers XLVII 62
Joe Montana 49ers XIX 59

Hurts became just the second player to score three rushing touchdowns in the same Super Bowl, after Terrell Davis for the Broncos against the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

Patrick Mahomes said nothing was going to keep him off the field following his ankle injury, after winning the Super Bowl MVP

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl after winning the coin toss, breaking a streak of eight consecutive Super Bowls in which the winner of the coin toss had lost the game.

Teams wearing white jerseys have now won 16 of the last 19 Super Bowls.

