Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
Super Bowl LVII Stats: Patrick Mahomes does the league MVP, Super Bowl MVP double; Kadarius Toney sets new punt return record
Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, including Travis Kelce closing in on Jerry Rice's postseason receiving TD record and Jalen Hurts rushing for the most yards by a QB in Super Bowl history
Last Updated: 14/02/23 6:05am
Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange looks at the best stats from Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, including an MVP double for Patrick Mahomes, a record punt return by Kadarius Toney and an end to the coin-toss loser's win streak...
The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons in the third-highest scoring title game of all-time.
Highest total number of points in Super Bowl history
|Super Bowl
|Result
|Points
|XXIX
|49ers 49-26 Chargers
|75
|LII
|Eagles 41-33 Patriots
|74
|LVII
|Chiefs 38-35 Eagles
|73
|XXXVII
|Buccaneers 48-21 Raiders
|69
|XXVII
|Cowboys 52-17 Bills
|69
This was the first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in which both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive.
- Mahomes defies injury as Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl thriller
- Chiefs dynasty? | Mahomes: We're not done yet!
- Travis Kelce beats brother Jason in Super Bowl LVII: 'I love him'
Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in a season in which he led the league in passing yards. The previous six to have competed in the Super Bowl had all lost the big game.
Quarterbacks to have won multiple league MVP and Super Bowl MVPs
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|No of league MVPs
|No of Super Bowl MVPs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|3
|5
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|2
|3
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|2
|2
Mahomes is the first quarterback to be named league MVP and to win the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did so with the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season. The Chiefs QB also became just the third player to have been named league MVP and Super Bowl MVP on more than one occasion.
Kadarius Toney set a new record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard effort in the fourth quarter.
Longest punt returns in Super Bowl history
|Player
|Team
|Against
|Super Bowl
|Yards
|Kadarius Toney
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|LVII
|65
|Jordan Norwood
|Broncos
|Panthers
|50
|61
|John Taylor
|49ers
|Bengals
|XXIII
|45
Travis Kelce broke his tie with Rob Gronkowski and moved into sole possession of the second-most career postseason receiving touchdowns in NFL history.
Most career postseason touchdowns in NFL history
|Player
|Team(s)
|Touchdowns
|Jerry Rice
|49ers/Raiders
|22
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|16
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|15
|John Stallworth
|Steelers
|12
Andy Reid became just the third head coach to defeat a former team in the Super Bowl, following on from Weeb Ewbank, who led the New York Jets to victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, and Jon Gruden, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' 15 carries is the most carries by a QB in any Super Bowl in history, while he also set a record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl.
Most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history
|Quarterback
|Team
|Super Bowl
|Yards
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|LVII
|70
|Steve McNair
|Titans
|XXXIV
|64
|Colin Kaepernick
|49ers
|XLVII
|62
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|XIX
|59
Hurts became just the second player to score three rushing touchdowns in the same Super Bowl, after Terrell Davis for the Broncos against the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl after winning the coin toss, breaking a streak of eight consecutive Super Bowls in which the winner of the coin toss had lost the game.
Teams wearing white jerseys have now won 16 of the last 19 Super Bowls.