Super Bowl LVII Stats: Patrick Mahomes does the league MVP, Super Bowl MVP double; Kadarius Toney sets new punt return record

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange looks at the best stats from Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, including an MVP double for Patrick Mahomes, a record punt return by Kadarius Toney and an end to the coin-toss loser's win streak...

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons in the third-highest scoring title game of all-time.

Highest total number of points in Super Bowl history Super Bowl Result Points XXIX 49ers 49-26 Chargers 75 LII Eagles 41-33 Patriots 74 LVII Chiefs 38-35 Eagles 73 XXXVII Buccaneers 48-21 Raiders 69 XXVII Cowboys 52-17 Bills 69

This was the first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in which both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in a season in which he led the league in passing yards. The previous six to have competed in the Super Bowl had all lost the big game.

Quarterbacks to have won multiple league MVP and Super Bowl MVPs Quarterback Team(s) No of league MVPs No of Super Bowl MVPs Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 3 5 Joe Montana 49ers 2 3 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2 2

Mahomes is the first quarterback to be named league MVP and to win the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did so with the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season. The Chiefs QB also became just the third player to have been named league MVP and Super Bowl MVP on more than one occasion.

Kadarius Toney set a new record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard effort in the fourth quarter.

Longest punt returns in Super Bowl history Player Team Against Super Bowl Yards Kadarius Toney Chiefs Eagles LVII 65 Jordan Norwood Broncos Panthers 50 61 John Taylor 49ers Bengals XXIII 45

Travis Kelce broke his tie with Rob Gronkowski and moved into sole possession of the second-most career postseason receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

Most career postseason touchdowns in NFL history Player Team(s) Touchdowns Jerry Rice 49ers/Raiders 22 Travis Kelce Chiefs 16 Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 15 John Stallworth Steelers 12

Andy Reid became just the third head coach to defeat a former team in the Super Bowl, following on from Weeb Ewbank, who led the New York Jets to victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, and Jon Gruden, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' 15 carries is the most carries by a QB in any Super Bowl in history, while he also set a record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl.

Most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history Quarterback Team Super Bowl Yards Jalen Hurts Eagles LVII 70 Steve McNair Titans XXXIV 64 Colin Kaepernick 49ers XLVII 62 Joe Montana 49ers XIX 59

Hurts became just the second player to score three rushing touchdowns in the same Super Bowl, after Terrell Davis for the Broncos against the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl after winning the coin toss, breaking a streak of eight consecutive Super Bowls in which the winner of the coin toss had lost the game.

Teams wearing white jerseys have now won 16 of the last 19 Super Bowls.