New York Giants agree four-year $160m deal with Daniel Jones before franchise tagging Saquon Barkely

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26)

The New York Giants agreed a four-year, $160m deal with quarterback Daniel Jones before applying the franchise tag to running back Saquon Barkley to settle two priorities bits of offseason business on Tuesday.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Jones' new deal includes $35m in additional incentives.

The Giants and Jones were able to reach an agreement ahead of the 4pm Eastern Time deadline for NFL teams to administer their franchise tags, which was instead subsequently used to lock down Barkley through the 2023 campaign.

Jones produced a career year in 2022 as he flourished under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The 2019 sixth overall pick threw for 3,205 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions with a 67.2 completion percentage during the regular season, while also starring on the ground with 7-8 rushing yards and seven scores to help lead the Giants to their first playoff win since February 2012.

Jones' new deal comes after the Giants had declined to take up his fifth-year option in light of a tumultuous start to his NFL career that had seen him record 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles as ball security issues combined with limited receiving options and pass protection frailties in making for a bleak picture in East Rutherford.

The Giants and Jones cut a different figure in 2022 as they steered the organisation back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Party to a rejuvenated Jones was an inspired Barkley as he buried injury woes of the past to spearhead the Giants offense out of the backfield.

The 2018 second overall pick stays put under the $10.9m franchise tag having posted 1,312 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns alongside 57 catches for 338 receiving yards in the regular season.

A tandem of Jones and Barkley saw the Giants rank fourth in rushing yards per game, seventh in rush DVOA and seventh in rush EPA.

It marks two big boxes checked for Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Daboll as they head into the remainder of the offseason seeking added and much-needed weapons with which to surround their newly-extended quarterback.