Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins quarterback admits he 'considered retirement' after concussions in 2022

Tua Tagovailoa admitted he considered retirement during the offseason

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted he considered retirement in the offseason after the concussions he suffered during the 2022 NFL campaign.

The 25-year-old was speaking at the Dolphins' pre-draft press conference, reflecting on how last season ended on Christmas after his second documented concussion of the season.

He was also out between September 30 and October 22 following a head injury at the Cincinnati Bengals which caused the NFL to revise the league concussion protocol, but Tagovailoa said he wants to play long enough for his son to understand what he watches his father do for a living.

"I considered [retirement] for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations," Tagovailoa said. "But really it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am.

"It's my health, it's my body. I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time ago."

Instead, Tagovailoa revealed he is learning how to fall in a bid to avoid suffering any more head injuries.

Still a white belt in jiu-jitsu, Tagovailoa said he went back with his martial arts coach and watched plays of him getting tackled to teach himself how not to land like that in the future.

"I want to get better at everything that I can do to help the team win games, and I know the biggest one is my health, staying out on the field," Tagovailoa said.

"So, looking at the film, I was able to watch that with my jiu-jitsu coach and we were able to kind of relive the scenario and how I got tackled, how I fell - multiple ways I got taken down and how I could have prevented that."

Tua Tagovailoa is examined after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last September

The Dolphins exercised quarterback Tagovailoa's fifth-year option in March. He is now signed through the 2024 season and the option covering next season is worth $23.2m.

Miami used the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft to select Tagovailoa. In 2022, his first season with new head coach Mike McDaniel, the signal-caller posted career bests in nearly every category and was 8-5 as a starter.

He racked up 3,548 passing yards, averaged 13.7 yards per completion with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 105.5.