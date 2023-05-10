NFL International schedule 2023: Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens to play at Tottenham with Jacksonville Jaguars set for back-to-back games in UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The NFL has announced their UK match-ups, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make history by playing back-to-back regular season games in London The NFL has announced their UK match-ups, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make history by playing back-to-back regular season games in London

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make NFL history by playing back-to-back regular season games in the UK against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars will open the 2023 International Games slate by hosting their 10th regular season matchup in London against the visiting Falcons on October 1 at Wembley Stadium, before taking on the Bills at Tottenham on October 8 the following week as the first team to feature in two regular season games outside of the United States.

A newly-extended Jackson will then lead out Baltimore against the Titans at Spurs on October 15 in Week Six in their first visit back since losing 44-7 to the Jaguars in 2017.

The Miami Dolphins are meanwhile scheduled to meet the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at the Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on November 5, with the same venue also playing stage to the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots on November 12.

2023 NFL International Games schedule Date Matchup Location October 1 (Week 4) Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium October 8 (Week 5) Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium October 15 (Week 6) Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium November 5 (Week 9) Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium November 12 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots Frankfurt Stadium

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming to London!

"We are excited to again compete in the NFL's International Games and face off against the Falcons and Bills in London," said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "Hosting the Falcons at Wembley Stadium will be awesome only to be followed by playing on the road against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. I'm pumped for the experience and know the support from Duval will be strong at both games."

Jacksonville enter on the back of their first postseason appearance since 2017 having reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs behind their star quarterback Lawrence, eventually falling to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

It marks a swift return for Arthur Smith's Falcons after they beat the New York Jets 27-20 on their most recent visit to the UK in 2021. They arrive armed with explosive rookie running back Bijan Robinson in addition to tight end Kyle Pitts, who flourished in the UK during his first season, and wide receiver Drake London.

Ravens quarterback Jackson makes his debut in London having recently agreed a new five-year deal worth $260m making him the highest-paid player in league history. With him comes a household name in free agent signing Odell Beckham Jr along with Scotland's own David Ojabo, who featured just once last season amid his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered during his College Pro Day in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers in Week Five of the NFL season Highlights of the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers in Week Five of the NFL season

London has hosted 33 regular season games since the International Series began in 2007, with the Green Bay Packers becoming the final team to tick off a trip to the UK last year when they faced the New York Giants.

Last October's game between the Denver Broncos and Jaguars also registered a record attendance for an International game as 86,215 fans turned out at Wembley Stadium.

"We can't wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October," said NFL UK General Manager Henry Hodgson. "To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags' commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term. We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023."

Frankfurt's debut as a host city comes as part of an agreement that will see them and Munich share the opportunity to stage games over a four-year period, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks in the first ever regular season game to be played in Germany last November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich in Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich in Week 10 of the NFL season

There will be no international game held in Mexico this year due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International.

"We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK.

"We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage.

"We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich."

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames. Registering for tickets is the only way fans can access general admission tickets for the 2023 NFL International Games.

Registering for tickets will give fans access to the first day of general admission sales only, it does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability. Further details including on sale date for tickets will be confirmed in due course.