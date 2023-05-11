NFL schedule release 2023: Kansas City Chiefs to kick off new season against Detroit Lions

Patrick Mahomes celebrates winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the defence of their Super Bowl crown by kicking off the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs out at Arrowhead on Thursday, September 7 against a Lions side touted as one of this year's potential surprise packages having won eight of their final 10 games during the 2022 campaign.

News of the Chiefs opener came amid the early release of several fixtures ahead of Thursday evening's full 2023 schedule announcement.

Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Aaron Rodgers will begin life with the New York Jets by facing Josh Allen and AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Rodgers moved on from the Green Bay Packers after 18 years this offseason as the four-time MVP quarterback was traded to the Jets in a deal that saw his former team receive first, second and sixth-round selections at the 2023 draft as well as a conditional second-round selection in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are meanwhile due to renew their famous NFC rivalry at Levi's Stadium on October 8 in Week Five having met in last season's Divisional Round of the playoffs, where Kyle Shanahan's niners emerged victorious.

Christmas Day will see the champions in action when the Chiefs meet their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, now led by former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following the offseason departure of Derek Carr.

It follows Wednesday's news that the Philadelphia Eagles, beaten by the Chiefs in February's Super Bowl, will also take on the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to take on Rodgers' Jets on November 24 in the first ever Black Friday game, while the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Chiefs on New Year's Eve.

The NFL has announced their UK match-ups, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make history by playing back-to-back regular season games in London

2023 NFL International Games schedule Date Matchup Location October 1 (Week 4) Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium October 8 (Week 5) Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium October 15 (Week 6) Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium November 5 (Week 9) Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium November 12 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots Frankfurt Stadium

The 2023 International schedule was released on Wednesday, with a record five European games set to be played across London and Frankfurt.

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make NFL history by playing back-to-back regular season games in the UK against the Atlanta Falcons and Bills.

The Jaguars will open the 2023 International Games slate by hosting their 10th regular season matchup in London against the visiting Falcons on October 1 at Wembley Stadium, before taking on the Bills at Tottenham on October 8 the following week as the first team to feature in two regular season games outside of the United States.

A newly-extended Jackson will then lead out Baltimore against the Titans at Spurs on October 15 in Week Six in their first visit back since losing 44-7 to the Jaguars in 2017.

The Dolphins are scheduled to meet the Chiefs at the Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on November 5, with the same venue also playing stage to the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots on November 12.