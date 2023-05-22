Super Bowl LX to be held at Levi's Stadium in 2026 as NFL showpiece returns to San Francisco Bay Area

Super Bowl 50 was held at Levi's Stadium in 2016, with the event to return to the venue in 2026

Super Bowl LX will head to the San Francisco Bay Area with Levi's Stadium confirmed as the host venue in 2026.

The stadium, home of the San Franciso 49ers, last held the showpiece match in 2016 when Denver Broncos beat Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

The Bay Area will stage its third Super Bowl, with the game also taking place at Stanford Stadium in 1985.

On that occasion, the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday: "The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back.

"We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

49ers president Al Guido said: "We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi's Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I'm confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community."

Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 2024, with the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans to stage Super Bowl LIX on February 9 2025.