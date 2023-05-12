Washington Commanders sale agreed as Dan and Tanya Snyder accept record $6.05bn bid from Josh Harris group

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have agreed to sell the NFL franchise to Josh Harris and his group

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have agreed to sell the NFL franchise to Josh Harris and his consortium in a record $6.05bn deal.

The sides announced the development in a joint statement on Friday, around a month after they reached a deal in principle on the sale, which would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports team.

The agreement is subject to NFL approval by a vote of at least 24 of the league's 32 owners.

Harris is a managing partner of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, and also a general partner in English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

His group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Friday: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners.

"We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years."

Harris said in his statement: "On behalf of our entire ownership group -- including Mitch Rales, my longtime sports business partner David Blitzer and Earvin Magic Johnson I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase.

"Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture.

"We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the Commanders franchise moving forward.

"We look forward to running a world-class organization and making significant investments on and off the field to achieve excellence and have a lasting and positive impact on the community."

Basketball legend Johnson tweeted: "I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders.

"Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community.

"I'm so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase."