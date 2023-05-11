New England Patriots to honour Tom Brady at opening game of 2023 NFL season

Tom Brady will be honoured at Foxboro

The New England Patriots are to honour legendary Tom Brady at their 2023 home opening game, the team's owner Robert Kraft confirmed on Tuesday.

Brady officially announced his retirement after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl triumphs in February, a year on from initially retiring before reversing his decision to compete in the 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old signed with the Bucs during the 2022 offseason following 20 years in New England, where he won six Super Bowl titles as the figurehead to one of the league's great dynasty sides.

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20 per cent of those years of the NFL the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said on Good Morning Football.

"And I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back, to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honour Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."

Brady lifted the Lombardi Trophy six times and won 17 AFC titles under Bill Belichick having famously been the 199th pick out of Michigan at the 2000 NFL Draft.

He retired as a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time league MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), quarterback wins (251) and pass completions (7,753).

Brady appears on the brink of tears after announcing he is retiring 'for good' in a video message to his fans

In fulfilling his ambition of playing in the league at the age of 45, Brady also hung up his cleats having thrown for more passing yards (27,632) and passing touchdowns (193) in his 40s than he did in his 20s (21,564 passing yards, 147 passing touchdowns).

Brady looks set to head to the broadcasting booth after previously agreeing a 10-year deal worth £375m to become Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst.