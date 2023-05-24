Aaron Rodgers plays down concerns over calf injury during opening days of New York Jets OTAs

Aaron Rodgers sat out of organised team activities (OTAs) with the New York Jets on Tuesday as he nursed a minor calf injury.

The four-time MVP quarterback, who arrived from the Green Bay Packers in the marquee trade of the offseason, was pictured warming up with team-mates but did not participate in drills.

"I just tweaked my calf in a little pre-practice conditioning so decided to take a vet day," he explained.

"I don't think it's too serious."

Rodgers is in the process of adjusting to life with the Jets having parted with the Packers after 18 years, across which he won a Super Bowl, earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and established himself as one of the most gifted quarterbacks in NFL history.

At 39-years-old, he will now pilot a Jets team seeking a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 with a roster he evidently deems capable of helping him clinch a second Championship ring.

"It's been awesome. It's been a lot of fun," Rodgers said of the last few weeks. "I haven't been to OTAs in the last couple years, so it's nice to kind of be out here, be out in meetings, speak up about certain things - adjustments in the offense and additional coaching points.

"Obviously got a long history with Nathaniel (Hackett) so he gives me a lot of latitude to speak up in the meetings. An opportunity to help out Zach (Wilson) and Tim (Boyle) and Chris (Streveler) and the room is a lot of fun."

Rodgers' absence on the day paved the way for Wilson to take on first-team reps as he seeks to revive his NFL career after a turbulent introduction to the league.

Wilson was dropped to third-string behind Mike White and Joe Flacco during the 2022 campaign having completed just 55.6 per cent of passes for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions as a rookie.

"I think it's been good (Wilson's relationship with Rodgers)," said head coach Robert Saleh. "I thought Zach had a really good day [Monday]. He's been a sponge. I think Zach has handled this as good as a professional can handle this.

"I'm excited for him because I think he's approaching this in a way where he can grow from this with the mindset in which he's approaching it. There's no doubt in my mind that Zach is going to get so much better through this experience, and I am confident he's going to turn into the player I know he can be."