Cameron Hogwood
Interviews, Comment & Analysis @ch_skysports
DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver after three seasons
Last Updated: 26/05/23 6:40pm
The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons on Friday.
Hopkins' release comes after the Cardinals were unable to find a trade partner for the 30-year-old.
The 2013 first-round pick arrived in Arizona as part of a trade with the Houston Texans back in 2020.
Speaking on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast earlier this week, Hopkins explained what he is looking for in a team.
"What I want is stable management upstairs, that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona," said Hopkins. "A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him, and a great defense. A great defense wins championships."
- NFL to showcase girls' football during London games
- New England Patriots hire first full-time female scout in team history
- NFL 2023 fixtures: Team-by-team schedule | NFL videos
More to follow...