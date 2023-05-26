DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver after three seasons

Where next for DeAndre Hopkins?

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons on Friday.

Hopkins' release comes after the Cardinals were unable to find a trade partner for the 30-year-old.

The 2013 first-round pick arrived in Arizona as part of a trade with the Houston Texans back in 2020.

Speaking on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast earlier this week, Hopkins explained what he is looking for in a team.

"What I want is stable management upstairs, that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona," said Hopkins. "A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him, and a great defense. A great defense wins championships."

