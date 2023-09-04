Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase? Jason Bell's 2023 NFL Fantasy Football preview

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jason Bell shares four tight ends - outside of the obvious top option Travis Kelce - who he believes will boom in fantasy this year. Jason Bell shares four tight ends - outside of the obvious top option Travis Kelce - who he believes will boom in fantasy this year.

Fantasy Football is back! As we enter a prime week for Fantasy drafts, Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell casts an eye over some of his top picks ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Who will you turn to as your tight end option if Travis Kelce is off the board? Where should you be looking for points on defense? How big a season will Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard have? And who is the No 1 wide receiver option?

The Kansas City Chiefs open the defence of their Super Bowl crown against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday morning.

Before then, Jason provides his outlook on the 2023 Fantasy season...

'McCaffrey my No 1 running back'

Jason Bell picks out his top running backs for fantasy football ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season.

"My top running back is Christian McCaffrey. And I know it's easy, but it's what he does in the passing game. This guy is a legitimate slot receiver and when you talking about Fantasy, I want touches, I want explosive plays, and I want somebody who gets a volume of targets and runs, and that's Christian McCaffrey.

"The only worry with him is his health, making sure he's on the field. But if he is, he is that guy and Kyle Shanahan always finds a way to dial up big plays from him.

Check out the best plays from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from the 2022 season

"My second running back is that same kind of player, big in the passing game, a volume of touches, and that's Austin Ekeler. He's so dynamic for them in the way he can catch the ball out of the backfield, that is the key at the running back position in Fantasy. He is going to get a high volume of touches and targets.

"When you look at Saquon Barkley and the Giants, the offense is going to run through him, and that's the kind of guy you also want, he would be my third guy.

"And then Nick Chubb, he is the man in Cleveland, one of the best downhill runners in the NFL and is going to get a lot of the ball.

2022 running back scoring leaders Austin Ekeler - 372.70 points

Christian McCaffrey - 356.36 points

Josh Jacobs - 328.30 points

Derrick Henry - 302.76 points

Saquon Barkley - 284 points

"And my rookie Bijan Robinson, I expect big things from him, he's going to be a big part of that offense, I'd look to draft him also for the ability to catch out of the backfield.

"You've got Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard - Tony Pollard will be big in the passing game. All these guys are in the same area, like my second tier players."

Jefferson or Chase?

"You've got to look at who the offense is going to run through, look at the teams, who is going to get the targets regardless? You've got to look at Justin Jefferson first. One of the best route-runners in the NFL, this guy can stop on a dime and they found a way no matter how he was getting covered last season to adjust and get him the ball.

"He'll get a high volume of targets and get a lot of big plays, he can break tackles and is good after the catch, so the kind of player you want.

Justin Jefferson pulled in an incredible one-handed catch on fourth down for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills in last season's overtime thriller

"Then I'm looking at Ja'Marr Chase. The thing I love about Ja'Marr Chase is who his quarterback is in Joe Burrow, who is going to force him the ball in one-on-one situations. And he's got Tee Higgins on the other side, so you can't say as a defense 'I'm going to put my whole focus on Ja'Marr Chase' because Tee Higgins will eat you alive. That's the guy you want if you're picking him as your No 1 receiver.

"Then you have to look at Tyreek Hill, he's dangerous. We know he's going to get a lot of yards after the catch, they've got a timing and rhythm offense, Tua is going to get him the ball really quickly, let him break tackles, they find a way to get him explosive plays.

2022 wide receiver scoring leaders Justin Jefferson - 368.66 points

Tyreek Hill - 347.20 points

Davante Adams - 335.50 points

Stefon Diggs - 316.60 points

CeeDee Lamb - 301.60 points

"If you try to stop him vertically, he'll run away from you horizontally, so this guy is going to come up with some big plays.

"And if you look down a little for a guy who is going to have a big year, I'm looking at Calvin Ridley. You hear about what he is doing in practice, you know Trevor Lawrence is right there ready to become one of the elite, and now he's got this guy, a true No 1 receiver.

"With Doug Pederson they're going to find a way to get this guy the rock, they're a playoff team, he'll be a volume guy for them."

The top non-Travis Kelce tight end?

"If Travis Kelce is gone, there are two guys you're thinking off the top.

"First is Mark Andrews. I think Baltimore will be really good this year, this is the guy Lamar trusts, they're going to change this offense where he throws more and Mark Andrews will be a big part of this.

Check out the best plays from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from the 2022 season

"And then of course George Kittle. With George Kittle you don't know what's going to happen with him, he comes up with big time clutch plays.

"We know the ball will get spread around, Brock Purdy will be a timing and rhythm guy, he is going where Kyle Shanahan designs the play, he's going to see Kittle over the middle, it will be easy and he's going to give him the rock.

2022 tight end scoring leaders Travis Kelce - 316.30 points

TJ Hockenson - 215.40 points

George Kittle - 200.50 points

Mark Andrews - 190.50 points

Evan Engram - 176.90 points

"Darren Waller of the New York Giants could get loose this year if he stays on the field, he could destroy people. He just needs to stay healthy. He's a matchup nightmare, he's so physically gifted, I expect him to be a big part of this team.

"And then TJ Hockenson with Minnesota, with Jefferson getting all the attention he can get loose."

Quarterback options

"Quarterbacks are so tricky! I've got to go Patrick Mahomes first, he's Patrick Mahomes! He's going to make it happen.

"I like Jalen Hurts, it's what he can do in the air and on the ground, you know he's going to get you valuable points. And even though I'm not super high on the Bills, Josh Allen is the dude, he's the guy.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts describes his mental approach to football and how he handles the ups and downs of life in the NFL

"If you get one of those three guys I think you'll have one of the top point-getters.

"Then you look down. I'm looking at Lamar Jackson and at Joe Burrow, I'd love to have those guys. "And another guy. I don't know how the team will do, but Justin Fields!

2022 quarterback scoring leaders Patrick Mahomes - 417.40 points

Josh Allen - 395.52 points

Jalen Hurts - 378.04 points

Joe Burrow - 350.70 points

Geno Smith - 303.88 points

"He could rack up some points, it's what he does on the ground that's really most valuable but we'll see how his team looks now he has another receiver to get the ball to in DJ Moore.

"Then I'd be happy with Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence."

Where to go on defense?

"The top three defenses to me are the 49ers, Eagles and the Cowboys. You get any of those three they'll come through every single week. Talent wise they stand up to anybody.

"When you look at Miami, they have Vic Fangio as their coordinator. He finds a way, Vic has had great defenses and he has talent.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham discusses the keys to his longevity as he prepares for season 14 in the NFL, and explains why February's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has given him added motivation

"If you have the chance to get them or the Jets - all in!

"And don't forget Bill Belichick, his defenses show up, so the Patriots are always a good bet. And if the Steelers are out there you better go grab them to.

2022 defense scoring leaders New England Patriots - 184 points

Dallas Cowboys - 166 points

San Francisco 49ers - 164 points

Philadelphia Eagles - 154 points

Buffalo Bills - 146 points

"I'm looking at defenses that will get better throughout the year, not only because of their talent but who is the playcaller, who is the coordinator, because they find a way to adjust throughout the year to make sure they're playing defenses that fit their talent."

Don't miss a second of the 2023 NFL season with Sky Sports NFL - watch the Kansas City Chiefs being their Super Bowl title defence against the Detroit Lions in the early hours of Friday September 8 live on Sky.