Travis Kelce a doubt for Kansas City Chiefs' first game of NFL season against Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in doubt for the Detroit Lions match

Travis Kelce may not be able to play in Kansas City’s first game of the new NFL season after picking up an injury in his team’s last training session.

Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in doubt two days before Kansas City face the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout on Tuesday but provided no other details.

"We'll just see how he does going forward," Reid said.

Kelce caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.

He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in seven straight seasons and, perhaps most importantly, has been a consistent threat in an offence that will be breaking in several new wide receivers.

If Kelce is unable to participate in their match it will be the first time he will have missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee.

Other than that he only missed out on playing in two meaningless games when he was held out of matches to end the regular season.