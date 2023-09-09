Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ruled out for first four games of NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams' star receiver Cooper Kupp will miss the team's first four games of the new NFL season after being placed on the injured reserve list.

Kupp will now be sidelined until at least Week Five, when the Rams host Philadelphia on October 8.

The Rams also put new tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve on Saturday, just one day before their season opener in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Kupp injured his hamstring August 1 in training camp, and he aggravated the injury late last month. The Super Bowl 56 MVP got treatment and saw a specialist in Minnesota in recent days but didn't improve enough to play.

Kupp also missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury. He won the triple crown of receiving in 2021 and was named the AP's NFL Offensive Player of the Year before leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

The Rams also signed kicker Brett Maher and quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad ahead of their trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Rypien will be the backup to Matthew Stafford in the absence of Stetson Bennett, who wasn't put on injured reserve despite a shoulder problem which is likely to prevent him from suiting up in Seattle.

Los Angeles also signed linebacker Troy Reeder from its practice squad, ahead of the trip to Lumen Field.

