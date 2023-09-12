Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh voices concerns as fears mount over quarterback's possible Achilles injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Head coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, that could potentially rule him out of his debut season for the New York Jets Head coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, that could potentially rule him out of his debut season for the New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he fears Aaron Rodgers has damaged his Achilles tendon after the quarterback left Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to an injury sustained on his first drive with his new team.

"We're concerned with his Achilles," Saleh admitted to reporters after the game, which the Jets won 22-16.

"An MRI is probably going to confirm what we think has happened, so prayers tonight. But it's not good." he added grimly.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was injured four plays into his first drive during his debut for the Jets.

Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd beat the Jets' left tackle Duane Brown and got to Rodgers untouched for a 10-yard sack with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

Rodgers initially stood up, but was soon sitting back on the turf, with trainers running out to check on him.

A cart was waiting by the team's medical tent while Rodgers was being examined. He eventually got on the cart but then stepped off and walked into the locker room.

The Jets initially deemed him questionable to return before downgrading him to out for the night during the second quarter.

X-rays on Rodgers' left ankle were negative, but reports began to surface during the game that the Achilles was the focus of the injury.

The 39-year-old veteran was wearing a medical boot on his left foot when he returned to the locker room.

"That part sucks," Saleh said of weighing the impact of Rodgers' injury against the joy of winning on a punt-return touchdown in overtime.

"I'm going to enjoy this win. Winning in the NFL is hard regardless of who the quarterback is.

"Personally, I don't hurt for me. I don't hurt for our locker room. I hurt for Aaron and how much he's invested in all of this. I'm still going to say a prayer and I'm still going to hold out hope, but my heart is with Aaron right now and nowhere else."

Rodgers was acquired by the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. The four-time NFL MVP is entering his 19th season and has stated he expects New York to compete for a Super Bowl.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, replaced Rodgers. Wilson had previously failed to deliver as the starter, prompting the trade for Rodgers. Wilson finished the night 14 of 21 for 140 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

"I have so much love for him (Rodgers)," said Wilson. "My heart goes out to him. I have no idea what has happened. I got to see him for a second at half-time. I know he'll find a way to keep working to get back, but it hurts us as a team.

"My job as a quarterback is I've got to be able to step up, I've got to be as efficient as I can in that offence. A lot of emotions right. Week one, opening day, trying to learn as much as I can from this guy but I also have to make sure I am ready to go. It's a lot of emotions, you've got to be able to stay calm and try and perform the best you can."