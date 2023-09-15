Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback undergoes surgery on season-ending Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut lasted just four minutes on Monday night

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on social media that he underwent surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday.

The post pictured Rodgers smiling from a hospital bed as he begins his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered on the fourth snap of his debut with the Jets during Monday night's 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers wrote. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (goat emoji) Dr ElAtrrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

The 39-year-old quarterback stated on Instagram on Wednesday that he was "completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions" after the injury.

He added: "The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he "would be shocked" if Rodgers ended his playing career on the back of the injury, a statement echoed by offensive coordinator, and close friend of Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett.

"Oh, yeah," Hackett said. "Whenever Aaron has his mind set on something, good luck to anyone that wants to change his mind."

Zach Wilson is replacing Rodgers as the starting quarterback and will be under center for the Jets' game against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.

