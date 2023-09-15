It could get nasty for New York Giants and Daniel Jones after Dallas Cowboys defeat, says Jeff Reinebold

The New York Giants were left to lick their wounds after a 40-0 opening-game shutout against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and things could get worse, warns Jeff Reinebold on the latest edition of Inside the Huddle.

Daniel Jones was sacked seven times and hit 12 times behind an offensive line dominated by a Micah Parsons-led pass rush, while tight end Darren Waller led the Giants with just 36 receiving yards alongside just 51 out of the backfield for Saquon Barkley.

It proved the mistake-ridden performance Brian Daboll had sought to eradicate for good upon being appointed as head coach last season, during which he guided the Giants back to the playoffs as well as their first postseason victory since their 2011 Super Bowl-winning campaign.

"There has to be (some panic) in New York," said Reinebold on Inside the Huddle. "When I looked at Brian Daboll's press conference after the game there was real concern in his face.

"We talk about three phases of the game in offense, defense, special teams and they got dominated in all three phases; the Cowboys scored in all three phases.

"Dak (Prescott) did not have a great game, he was pedestrian and shut out a team that had gone out and thought they had improved themselves offensively with weapons around their young quarterback.

"Dan Quinn and Aden Durde have got that Dallas defense playing."

The tone for the Giants' night had been set on the opening drive when Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal for a 58-yard touchdown. By half-time the Cowboys led 26-0 without Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense really having to lift a finger.

"I'll tell you when I gave up on this game," said Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds. "I don't know what time zone I'm in! I did the 12-day training camp trip, came home for a week, went back to Florida for a holiday, got delayed because of a hurricane, came home for five days, went back to Pittsburgh.

"After six hours of live TV from the stadium I get back to my hotel room and put Sunday Night Football on and I'm like 'I feel tired already' and this is at kickoff. I'm dragging, trying to watch as much as I can.

"The Cowboys go up 26-0 and right near the end of the first half Brian Daboll attempts a field goal. If they're attempting field goals down 26, click, they're not having my time, I'm going to bed!"

Jones, who signed a four-year $160m extension this past offseason, was intercepted twice on the night while throwing for just 104 yards, surprisingly staying in the game during the fourth quarter despite the Cowboys stretching the scoreline to an unassailable lead.

"He looked like the Daniel Jones we saw the first year, he had that look on his face like 'what is going on here?'," added Reinebold.

"The game was too fast for him and obviously that offensive line has got to improve or it will get really nasty.

"Philadelphia is coming to town soon and they've got a pretty good front, and Washington have a really good front.

"You're in a division if you can't protect your passer you're going to be in a world of hurt."

