Justin Jefferson makes NFL history as tied-fastest player to reach 5,000 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson printed his name in the NFL history books on Thursday night by tying Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the fewest games needed to reach 5,000 receiving yards.

The Minnesota Vikings star logged 11 catches for 159 yards in his side's 34-28 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles to also become the second player behind only Randy Moss to reach 5,000 yards before the age of 25, finishing the evening on 5,134.

Fans were quick to point out that in doing so Jefferson now boasts more career receiving yards than any Chicago Bears wide receiver in the franchise's 103-year history.

Jefferson, who turns 24 in June, meanwhile had his fifth game with at least 10 catches and 150 yards, also the most by an NFL player before turning 25.

Justin Jefferson appeared to apologise to his Minnesota Vikings team-mates after a fumble on the goal line, resulting in a touchback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jefferson was subject to one of the game's defining moments when he fumbled a 30-yard catch at the Eagles' one-yard line while trying to elongate his arms into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown, only to lose control upon being tackled.

The loose ball subsequently landed into the end zone and rolled out of bounds to result in a touchback in a reminder of one of the NFL's most divisive rules.

"I'm putting a lot on myself, fumbling in the end zone like that when we need points," said Jefferson. "Being the captain of the team, I have to know the situation, take care of the ball. I told my teammates, that's on me and it won't happen again."

It made for one of four turnovers by the Vikings on the night, all of which were lost fumbles.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson explains why he loves to put a show on for the fans and how high expectations come as added motivation.

"You're not going to win too many games like that in this league," Jefferson added. "I feel like we've got to do better on the turnover margin. We've just got to hold on to the ball, take care of the ball and I feel like the game would be totally different."

The former LSU wideout was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 receiving yards.

