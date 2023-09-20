Kareem Hunt returns to Cleveland Browns on one-year deal after Nick Chubb injury

Returning Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is returning to the Cleveland Browns to add depth at running back after starter Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury.

Hunt – who spent four seasons with the Browns before the team decided not to re-sign him this offseason – is reported to have signed a one-year deal to return to Cleveland where he will back up Jerome Ford, who came off the bench and ran for 106 yards on Monday after Chubb got hurt.

The 28-year-old is expected to practice later on Wednesday and because he already knows the system, Hunt is expected to be able to step right in and help the Browns (1-1), who host Tennessee on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is taken off the field with a severe knee injury

Chubb is facing more surgery on his left knee after tearing ligaments when he was hit by Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The four-time Pro Bowler sustained a major injury to the same knee in 2015 when he played at Georgia.

Hunt and Chubb once gave the Browns the top 1-2 running back tandem in the NFL. Hunt rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons with Cleveland. He was also effective as a pass catcher, getting 211 receptions for 1,806 yards.

As a rookie in 2017, Hunt led the league in rushing for Kansas City but his career took a turn the following year after video surfaced of him pushing a woman in the hallway of a hotel in downtown Cleveland. He was suspended for the first eight games in 2019.

Hunt had a turbulent 2022 season with the Browns. Unable to get a new contract, he drew the ire of coaches by sitting out drills in training camp. Hunt wound up playing in all 17 games but wasn't as effective while running for 468 yards and adding 210 receiving.