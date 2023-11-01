NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: Baltimore Ravens face Miami Dolphins in battle of AFC's top two seeds

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The 2023 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports this weekend as we reach the penultimate week of the regular season!

The highlight of the week arrives at 6pm on Sunday when the AFC's No 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens (12-4) meet the No 2-seeded Miami Dolphins (11-4) in a potential AFC Championship Game preview, both entering on the back of statement wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The wobbling Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) will look to end their poor run of form when they take on the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals (8-7), who have hopes of keeping their slim playoff chances alive following a heavy defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 17 live on Sky Date Game Kickoff time Thursday, December 28 New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns 1.15am (Friday morning) Sunday, December 31 Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens 6pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs 9.25pm Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings 1.20am (Monday morning)

Sunday Night Football sees the Green Bay Packers (7-8) resume their playoff hunt when they meet their divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings (7-8), who currently occupy the eighth seed just outside of the wild card berths while owning the tie-breaker over Green Bay.

Week 17 begins on Thursday when Joe Flacco's Cleveland Browns (10-5) seek to take another step towards the postseason against the already-eliminated New York Jets (6-9).

