NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: Miami Dolphins face Buffalo Bills in Week Four

Week Four kicks off in the early hours of Friday morning when Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers (2-1) host the Detroit Lions (2-1) in an all NFC North clash, the two sides entering on the back of respective victories over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Two of the NFL's most potent Super Bowl contenders meet in Sunday's 6pm kickoff when the Miami Dolphins (3-0) follow up their historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos by hitting the road to face the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Coverage begins from 5pm live on Sky Sports NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will then look to make amends for their shock defeat to the Arizona Cardinals as they host the New England Patriots (1-2) in the 9.25pm kickoff.

Sunday Night Football sees the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), fresh from a commanding 41-10 over the Chicago Bears, visit the New York Jets (1-2), who have lost two straight amid struggling circumstances on offense since losing Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season. Kickoff will be at 1.20am, live on Sky.

MetLife Stadium remains the venue for Monday Night Football as the New York Giants (1-2) welcome the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) to town, with kickoff at 1.15am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Neil Reynolds will lead an extended build-up show live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15 as Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in the third of three London games this year.

It is then off to Germany, where we will broadcast live from Frankfurt as the Dolphins take on the Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots on November 5 and 12, respectively.

