NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: There may be new international hosts in 2024

The NFL could stage a game in yet another international location as early as 2024, commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday.

Goodell spoke at a fans' forum in London, which is hosting three games this season before the international slate switches to Germany for two games in November.

The league recently confirmed that cities in Spain and Brazil are under review as potential hosts in the future.

"I do see us playing in more markets very soon, as early as next year," Goodell said.

"We actually have three or four markets that are here this weekend and next weekend that are interested in hosting a game."

The NFL declined to comment beyond Goodell's answers at the fan event.

The league has made an aggressive push internationally by adding a 17th game to the schedule to facilitate games abroad and giving teams marketing rights in various countries.

League officials have made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Madrid in Spain, where they were 'building relationships, looking at the stadia there, looking at the operations partners, the infrastructure', according to Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president for club business.

The first regular-season game in Germany last year was considered a success as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich.

The German city of Frankfurt hosts two games this season, the first being the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins on November 5.

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a week after the Jags beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium - the first time a team has played consecutive games abroad.

London has hosted 34 of the 46 regular-season games the NFL has staged internationally.

"We will not stop playing games in the UK, but we will play more games in other markets because we want to be a global sport," Goodell said.

