Anthony Richardson: Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback expected to miss at least four weeks due to shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, a move that will keep him out of action for at least a month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts believe Richardson will miss between four and eight weeks depending on his rehab and whether surgery is required.

Richardson, the No 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday that took them to 3-2 on the year.

Richardson has completed 59.5 per cent of his passes for 577 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception in four starts. He has also rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four scores.

Back-up QB Gardner Minshew will now be under center when the Colts visit his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2), this weekend. The two teams are currently tied for the lead in the AFC South going into their match-up.

Minshew has already seen considerable action this season because of earlier medical issues with Richardson. The 27-year-old journeyman has completed 68.7 per cent of his 83 pass attempts for 553 yards and has not thrown an interception.

Richardson was taken out of the game during the final moments of Indianapolis' season opener against Jacksonville after taking a hit to his knee, while he also missed the Week Three contest against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion against the Houston Texans the previous week.

The earliest Richardson can return is their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 12.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen, however, did not set a timetable for Richardson's return, saying only "we'll see" when asked whether their starting QB was expected to return to action this season. "We're still evaluating with the doctors," he added.

"It gets tough when a guy gets dinged up, and he's been dinged up," Steichen said earlier this week. "He's obviously a very, very talented player and it's tough.

"But we have a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way he's been doing."

