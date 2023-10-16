NFL: Buffalo Bills' Damien Harris taken to hospital after being stretchered off field with neck injury

Buffalo Bills wait after an injury to team-mate Damien Harris against New York Giants

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury late in the second quarter of Sunday night's 14-9 win over the New York Giants.

Harris took a hit after colliding with Giants linebacker Bobby Okere and remained on the ground as the entire Bills sideline came out to surround him and the game was delayed by around five minutes.

Harris gave a thumbs-up gesture before being loaded onto the ambulance and Bills later reported the 26-year-old had movement in his arms and legs.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said scans done on Harris had come back normal.

McDermott told reporters: "It's my understanding he has full movement. He is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting."

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after joining the team in free agency

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said he made sure Harris was breathing before stepping away as his team-mate received care.

Bills' Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest earlier this year on the field, watched from the sidelines and looked visibly emotional.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after signing with the team in free agency. He spent his first four years with New England Patriots.

McDermott also said that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was examined for an injury to his throwing shoulder but tests revealed no damage.

Allen made two fourth-quarter touchdown passes before the Bills held on to inflict a fourth straight defeat on the Giants.