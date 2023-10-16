New York Jets 'embarrassed' Jalen Hurts in upset win over Philadelphia Eagles, says Robert Saleh

Breece Hall celebrates his game-winning touchdown

The New York Jets might not be down and out, just yet. At least not in the eyes of head coach Robert Saleh.

A month removed from losing Aaron Rodgers four plays into what they hoped to be a Super Bowl-contending season, the Jets stirred the pot within a tumultuous, volatile start to the year across the league by coming from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14.

Jalen Hurts was intercepted three times despite the absence of star Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed and pressured on a season-high 40 per cent of dropbacks, per ESPN. DeAndre Swift was meanwhile held to 18 yards off 10 carries as the Eagles failed to score across their final seven possessions.

The win marked the first in history for the Jets over the Eagles, ending a 12-game losing streak dating back to 1973.

"Our defense, per the usual, outstanding," said Saleh post-game. "Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them. Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve.

"I thought Brick and his staff had an excellent game plan, down three corners, four of our six corners. I thought our d-line was good in terms of keeping him in the pocket - he' a handful, Hurts, their o-line, their receivers, but our guys battled all the way through."

When Rodgers went down injured it always threatened to become a season of 'what could have been' for a Jets roster equipped to mount a Championship run. They have so far beaten Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, slumped to defeat against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, been brushed aside by the Dallas Cowboys, gone toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, beaten the Denver Broncos and now stunned Hurts and the Eagles.

"We're missing our top three corners, our two best offensive linemen and our Hall of Fame quarterback," Saleh added. "Playing a 5-0 team that our franchise has never beaten. It was like hell on wheels, trying to put a gameplan together with what we were missing that put the train back on the track."

The Jets had trailed 14-3 at one stage in the first half before clawing their way back to 14-12 in the third quarter, an interception from Tony Adams on third-and-nine after the two-minute warning teeing up Breece Hall's game-winning eight yard touchdown, topped by a successful two-point conversion.

"It means a lot just to go against a team like the Eagles, who lost in the Super Bowl last year," said Quinnen Williams. "They've got a great team, a great quarterback, great receivers out there, a great offensive line, a great defense. We know we have a great team, also. We aspire to become champions and be in the playoffs, things like that. Going out and executing on all cylinders is an amazing thing to do."

Quarterback Zach Wilson finished the game 19 of 33 passing for 186 yards, no touchdowns and, crucially, no turnovers.

Prior to the game Rodgers had been seen throwing balls on the field and moving without help or crutches just weeks after undergoing surgery on a year-ending Achilles injury.

"Aaron was in our facility on Saturday," Saleh said. "I was talking to him. I was like, 'So what's the deal? You gonna go up to the box tomorrow? Watch from the box?' He goes, 'No, I want be on the field.' I was like, 'What about your ankle?' He goes, 'I'm fine.' I was like, 'K, whatever you want, buddy.'

"He is on a mission. I don't put anything past him. I've heard he's absolutely dominating rehab and he really wants to get back this year. That's why getting wins like this and staying in it and staying in the hunt, giving him that opportunity to fulfil his mission, is so vital."