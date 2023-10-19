New York Giants' Saquon Barkley does not wanted to be traded as October deadline looms

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to stay with the side

With the NFL trade deadline looming, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley went on record as saying he wants to remain in New York.

"Sitting here everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley told reporters on Thursday. "I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere.

"It's not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here."

The trade deadline is on October 31.

With the last-place Giants (1-5) preparing for Sunday's matchup with the visiting Washington Commanders (3-3) -- and Barkley set to be a free agent after the season - trading him could be a win-win for Barkley and the organisation.

"That never crossed my mind," the two-time Pro Bowl selection said. "Obviously I've been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be. But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can't control."

Barkley, 26, has not discussed anything trade-related with his personal team. The Giants also have the option to use the franchise tag for a second straight year.

"My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track," Barkley added.

Selected by the Giants with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, Barkley has 207 rushing yards and a touchdown on 53 carries this season.

He missed three games with a high ankle sprain, then rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills.

Barkley played all 17 games last season and totalled a career-high 1,312 rushing yards. But he and the Giants couldn't come to an agreement on a long-term deal, as he settled for an adjusted franchise tag.

In six seasons with the Giants, Barkley has rushed for 4,456 yards and 30 touchdowns on 1,007 carries in 63 games (all starts). He also has 260 receptions for 1,866 yards and nine touchdowns.