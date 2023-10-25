NFL: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in concussion protocol after post-game symptoms

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms post-game on Monday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Purdy began having symptoms on the plane ride back from Minnesota, a 22-17 loss on "Monday Night Football."

Backup QB Sam Darnold will take first-team reps, though Purdy is allowed to participate in some portions of Wednesday's walkthrough, Shanahan said. It's possible, however, that Purdy can clear the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals (3-3).

"He does have enough time," Shanahan said. "Just has to go through the process."

Purdy played the entire game against the Vikings, and Shanahan said it's unclear when exactly Purdy might have suffered the injury.

He threw for 272 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Purdy is completing 67.9 per cent of his passes for 1,668 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions on the season.

The 49ers signed Darnold, the 2018 draft's No. 3 overall pick, as a free agent in March. He beat out Trey Lance for the backup position during training camp.

He's appeared in four games this season in mop-up duty. He's 21-34 in his career as a starter.