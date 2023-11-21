Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Hurts rushes for two touchdowns as Eagles win Super Bowl rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the NFL Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the NFL

Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a go-ahead tush-push score in the fourth quarter, as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday night.

The Eagles (9-1) insisted all week that they were not out for revenge for their 38-35 loss in February, but Nick Sirianni's bunch exacted a bit of it anyway. They shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (7-3) in the second half while defeating former coach Andy Reid for the first time in five games since he was fired by Philadelphia and landed in Kansas City.

Eagles center Jason Kelce also got the best of little brother Travis Kelce for the first time. The Chiefs tight end fumbled the ball away in the red zone in the fourth quarter as Kansas City were trying to extend a 17-14 lead.

The Chiefs still had a chance with less than two minutes to go, converting on fourth down and then getting help from a roughing-the-passer penalty. But a perfectly placed ball from Mahomes went right through the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a would-be 51-yard touchdown, and the Eagles stopped Kansas City on fourth down to put the game away.

Hurts threw for just 150 yards with a pick, but he made the plays Mahomes could not in the second half. He also got some help from D'Andre Swift, who ran for 76 yards and a score, and DeVonta Smith, who caught six balls for 99 yards.

It was only the ninth time that two teams that played in the Super Bowl met in the regular season the following year, and the champion had won the previous four matchups. The last to lose was Dallas against Buffalo during the 1993 season.

Mahomes was held to 177 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the end zone. Isiah Pacheco added 89 yards rushing for the Chiefs, who couldn't overcome their two red zone turnovers and a plethora of penalties.

Unlike the Super Bowl, when the Eagles blew a 10-point halftime lead, the Chiefs took a 17-7 lead to the break Monday night.

Stats leaders:

Philadelphia Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 14/22, 150 yards, 1 INT

Jalen Hurts, 14/22, 150 yards, 1 INT Rushing: D'Andre Swift, 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD

D'Andre Swift, 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD Jalen Hurts, 12 carries, 29 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, 6 catches, 99 yards

Kansas City Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 24/43, 177 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Patrick Mahomes, 24/43, 177 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Isiah Pacheco, 19 carries, 89 yards

Isiah Pacheco, 19 carries, 89 yards Receiving: Justin Watson, 5 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD

It was knotted seven-all after Hurts and Mahomes traded first-quarter touchdown throws, and it was still tied when Mahomes hit Kelce on third down for the go-ahead touchdoown with 1:45 left. And when the Eagles got the ball back, sacks by Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis made them give it right back with 44 seconds remaining.

Plenty of time for Mahomes to get the Chiefs within range for Harrison Butker to add a 43-yard field goal.

But for all the praise the Chiefs get for their offense, they continue to struggle having scored a league-low 53 points entering Monday night's game.

After two quick punts to start the half, Philadelphia finally capitalised on the good field position, marching downfield before Hurts finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs kept beating themselves - and the Eagles kept taking advantage. Along with penalties that derailed their first two drives of the second half, Kelce fumbled the ball away at the Philadelphia 8 early in the fourth quarter.

When the Chiefs got the ball back and had to punt a few minutes later, Justin Watson was unable to down the ball at the Philadelphia one, resulting in a touchback that gave Hurts and Co. some breathing room.

They proceeded to go 80 yards the other way, and Hurts' sneak gave Philadelphia a 21-17 lead with 6:20 left.

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Eagles 0-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes three-yard TD pass to Justin Watson (extra point) Eagles 7-7 Chiefs D'Andre Swift four-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Eagles 7-14 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes four-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Eagles 7-17 Chiefs Harrison Butker 43-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Eagles 14-17 Chiefs Jalen Hurts 10-yard rushing TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Eagles 21-17 Chiefs Jalen Hurts one-yard rushing TD (extra point)

What was said?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "Offensively we're just not where I want to be at his point in the season. It starts with me. I have to make better throws at certain times. We have to continue to move the ball downfield and just be more consistent throughout the game."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni: "We weren't thinking, 'Hey, we're coming up here to avenge a loss'. That's a different magnitude of game. That was for everything. So we're just pleased to get the win tonight. They ain't giving us the rings back. I know that."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts: "I don't think we played clean tonight. I don't think we played to our standard. But I think the one thing you can't quantify is the resilience that a team has, and the ability to see through things, and this team has that."

What's next?

The Eagles are back at home as they face the Buffalo Bills (6-5) next Sunday, while the Chiefs are on the road against their divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders (5-6).

The Green Bay Packers (4-6) visit the Detroit Lions (8-2) in the first game of a Thanksgiving triple-header live on Sky Sports from 5.30pm this Thursday, followed by the Washington Commanders (4-7) against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4).

The New York Jets (4-6) then take on the Miami Dolphins (7-3) in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game from 8pm.