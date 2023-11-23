Green Bay Packers 29-22 Detroit Lions: Jordan Love impresses to lead Packers to upset win over Lions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers leaned on a rampant first quarter to blunt the Detroit Lions' playoff charge with a 29-22 win over their divisional rivals on Thanksgiving Thursday.

The Lions have been generating contention buzz amid a new era for the franchise under Dan Campbell, but were dealt their third defeat of the season to slip to 8-3 as a mistake-ridden performance saw a Jared Goff fumble and a foiled-fake punt punished with touchdowns.

Love slalomed with confidence around the backfield where necessary and processed with poise behind formidable pass protection as he finished 22 of 32 passing for 268 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff in contrast endured consistent waves of pressure led by Rashan Gary and his three-sack game, while coughing up three fumbles including one returned by Jonathan Owens for a touchdown as the Packers took a 23-6 lead into half-time. He finished 29 of 44 passing for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit arrived having overturned a 12-point deficit in the final two minutes to stun the Chicago Bears last weekend, and added late points again when Goff tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds with 40 seconds to play before finding Sam LaPorta for the two-point conversion.

But there was no such turnaround on this occasion for the NFC's second seed as the Packers recovered the subsequent on-side kick to move to 5-6 and thrust their way back into the playoff hunt.

The Lions were trailing 23-14 on fourth-and-four from their own 23 with five minutes to play in the third quarter when Dan Campbell elected to roll the dice with a fake punt attempt, only to see Jalen Reeves-Maybin stopped swiftly in his tracks by Lukas Van Ness for a turnover on downs.

Love took advantage of the short field as he showed tremendous touch to float a 16-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson in the corner of the end zone, with Romeo Doubs being stuffed on the ensuing two-point attempt to leave the score 29-14.

Gary made his presence known again when he broke through to force Goff's third fumble of the game before recovering the loose ball on fourth-and-seven.

Detroit had sought to ignite a fight back on the opening drive of the second half when David Montgomery punched in a six-yard touchdown before scurrying in for the two-point conversion after Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown had kickstarted the series with gains of 23 and 28 yards.

Stats leaders:

Green Bay Packers

Passing: Jordan Love, 22/32, 268 yards, 3 TDs

Jordan Love, 22/32, 268 yards, 3 TDs Rushing: AJ Dillon, 14 carries, 43 yards

AJ Dillon, 14 carries, 43 yards Receiving: Christian Watson, 5 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD

Detroit Lions

Passing: Jared Goff, 29/44, 332 yards, 2 TDs

Jared Goff, 29/44, 332 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: David Montgomery, 15 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD

David Montgomery, 15 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Amon-Ra St Brown, 9 catches, 95 yards

The Packers marched 75 yards downfield in an opening drive ending in Love's 10-yard needle-threading touchdown strike to rookie receiver Jayden Reed after Watson had flipped the field with his 53-yard catch on the game's first offensive snap.

Detroit's response was immediate and emphatic, Goff floating a seven-yard scoring pass to Sam LaPorta having connected with the rookie tight end for 31 yards two plays earlier, only for Riley Patterson to skew the extra point wide.

Love connected with Tucker Kraft for a nine-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play drive and restore Green Bay's advantage five minutes later, before Owens scooped up Gary's forced fumble of Goff to run it back 27 yards to the end zone for a 20-6 lead.

Goff's nightmare first quarter continued when he fumbled during a scramble on the ensuing drive, Aaron Glenn's defense this time offering a stand in reply as they stuffed AJ Dillon on fourth-and-one at Detroit's 14.

Anders Carlson kicked a 43-yard field goal to push Green Bay's cushion to 23-6.

Scoring summary

What's next?

The Lions are back in action on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, while the Packers resume their playoff charge at home to the Kansas City Chiefs.

