Baltimore Ravens 20-10 Los Angeles Chargers: Jay Flowers scores two touchdowns as Ravens top AFC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the NFL season

Zay Flowers ran for a game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Ravens (9-3) head into their bye week top of the AFC after a convincing win, one win ahead of Kansas City, Jacksonville and Miami.

Lamar Jackson became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to exceed 5,000 rushing yards as he completed 18 of 32 passes and ran for 39 yards on 11 carries. Baltimore forced four turnovers while the offense was balanced with 197 yards rushing and 177 passing.

"I've been waiting for him to score multiple TDs in a game. Having that last one with the run was nice," said Jackson about rookie receiver Flowers, who was the 22nd overall pick in April's draft.

"Our defense was playing lights out all night. I feel like if we can keep our offense balanced, we can put points on the board."

Flowers' first touchdown came with 10.46 remaining in the second quarter when he caught a three-yard pass in the back of the end zone on a crossing route to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead.

The Chargers, who fell to 4-7 with their third consecutive loss, managed to contain Jackson and the Ravens' offense in the second half, but Flowers took the game away when he took an end-around on third-and-2 and ran for a 37-yard touchdown with 1.36 left.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers paired up with Odell Beckham Jr to score a 'penalty kick' and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration after finding the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers paired up with Odell Beckham Jr to score a 'penalty kick' and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration after finding the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers

Flowers became the first rookie in Ravens history with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

The Chargers came into the game tied for a league low with eight giveaways. Their four turnovers were the most since they had that many in a Week 3 loss to Carolina in 2020.

Justin Herbert was 29 of 44 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception for LA while Keenan Allen had 14 receptions for 106 yards.

Gerald Everett's 3-yard touchdown reception with 8.32 remaining in the fourth quarter pulled them within three points at 13-10. The tight end caught the ball at the 1 and then ran through Ravens safety Marcus Williams.

When Justin Tucker missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 2.57 remaining, the Chargers had a chance to send it into overtime. They took over at their own 34 and drove to the Ravens 46, but turned it over on downs when Herbert was called for intentional grounding on fourth down.

What did they say?

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: "I thought the fourth quarter was a statement. We put an exclamation point on it with our defense getting the stops and offense finishing it at the end there."

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley said: "That was certainly the difference in the game, and it usually is in the NFL. We hung in there about as well as you could, turning it over like that, and one of them in the red area. Just didn't play well enough, clean enough to win tonight."

What's next?

Chargers come up against New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 while Ravens meet Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 on Sunday, December 10.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW I Get Sky Sports