Carolina Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich during first season in charge

Frank Reich has been relieved of his duties in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after less than a season in charge following the team's 1-10 start to the campaign.

Reich, who played at quarterback for the Panthers in 1995, had been hired this past offseason as the man to oversee the development of quarterback Bryce Young, the No 1 overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The decision comes after the Panthers were beaten 17-10 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the team heads for its sixth straight losing season.

Panthers owner David Tepper confirmed Reich's departure in a statement, adding that Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.

Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will meanwhile serve as a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who takes black play-calling duties after Reich had taken them back a couple of weeks ago.

Reich becomes the second head coach to be fired mid-season following Josh McDaniels' dismissal at the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Panthers offense has stuttered all season amid limited resources with which to surround Bryce Young after trading away wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears, along with a first-round pick, in order to move up to top spot to acquire the Alabama quarterback.

Carolina are currently ranked 30th in total offense, 30th in passing, 29th in rushing and 29th in scoring, while Young has completed just 216 of 350 passes (61.7 per cent) for 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The optics haven't been aided by the phenomenal rookie season being enjoyed by CJ Stroud, who went as the No 2 overall pick behind Young to the Houston Texans earlier this year.

With his departure after just 11 games, Reich's Panthers tenure is now the shortest by a head coach in the NFL since 1978. It also marks the second straight season Tepper has fired a coach in-season after Matt Rhule was dismissed five games in, with Steve Wilkes taking interim charge.

Reich was also notably fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach after Week Nine of last season.