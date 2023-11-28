Chicago Bears 12-10 Minnesota Vikings: Cairo Santos kicks late winning field goal as Josh Dobbs throws four interceptions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 of the NFL Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 of the NFL

Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago with 10 seconds left, his fourth of the game after a miss on the opening drive, as the Bears intercepted Josh Dobbs four times in a defense-dominated 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Justin Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter, but with excellent protection on third-and-10 near midfield he hit D.J. Moore for 36 yards to the 13 with 55 seconds left to set up the winning kick. The Bears (4-8) stopped a 12-game NFC North losing streak, including six in a row against the Vikings (6-6).

The Vikings, who cautiously chose to hold star wide receiver Justin Jefferson out for another game with his hamstring injury, had only a field goal by Greg Joseph at the end of the first half to show for the first 54-plus minutes.

Dobbs threw the go-ahead score to T.J. Hockenson with 5:54 left, but the Vikings stalled out again after that at the worst possible time.

After Fields rumbled for a first down, Josh Metellus jarred the ball loose that Anthony Barr recovered at the Chicago 43.

The Vikings ran for no gain and one yard, before a screen pass lost a yard, with Ryan Wright then sailing his punt out of bounds for just 26 yards as the Bears got the ball at their 22 instead of being pinned deep. Only 59 seconds came off the clock.

Stats leaders:

Chicago Bears

Passing: Justin Fields 27/37, 217 yards

Justin Fields 27/37, 217 yards Rushing: Justin Fields, 12 carries, 59 yards

Justin Fields, 12 carries, 59 yards Receiving: DJ Moore, 11 catches, 114 yards

Minnesota Vikings

Passing: Joshua Dobbs, 22/32, 185 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Joshua Dobbs, 22/32, 185 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT Rushing: Alexander Mattison, 10 carries, 52 yards

Alexander Mattison, 10 carries, 52 yards Receiving: TJ Hockenson, 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

The Bears, who blew a 12-point lead with about three minutes left last week in defeat at Detroit, forced four turnovers for the second straight game. Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, T.J. Edwards and Kyler Gordon had the interceptions, three off deflected balls.

Gordon's diving grab with 12:32 to go and a 9-3 lead gave the Bears the ball at the Minnesota 38. But five plays later, Danielle Hunter - whose takedown of Fields in Chicago on October 15 dislocated the quarterback's thumb and sidelined him for the next five games - dislodged the ball during a sack that Sheldon Day recovered at the Minnesota 23.

The Vikings went the other way in eight plays for only their second drive of more than 30 yards all game, and the Bears were in danger of another late collapse.

Scoring summary

What did they say?

Vikings receiver DJ Moore on Justin Fields: "He came back like a true leader does - somebody on the rise as a young quarterback. They just block that out and make that throw."

Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs: "Turnovers really control the game, so it starts with me and taking care of the football with my decision-making."

Bears safety Eddie Jackson: "Defense, I feel like we played lights out. We've just got to continue to get better when it comes to the finishes."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on the return of Justin Jefferson from injury: "He was close tonight. Getting him back, any time you can infuse that into your offense it makes everybody around him better."

What's next?

The Bears head into a bye in Week 13 before returning to host the Detroit Lions on December 10, while the Minnesota Vikings are on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders after a break of their own.