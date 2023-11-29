DeSean Jackson: Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver announces NFL retirement after 15 seasons

DeSean Jackson will officially retire after a 15-year NFL career

Former Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson has announced his retirement from NFL after a 15-season career across six teams.

The speedy playmaker spent eight seasons with the Eagles, who confirmed his retirement on Wednesday.

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

"What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine."

Jackson officially will retire with Philadelphia on Sunday when he serves as an honorary captain as the Eagles (10-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-3), live on Sky Sports.

"I'll forever be an Eagle," Jackson said, according to the Eagles' post on X.

His most memorable game was a 38-31 comeback victory by the Eagles over the rival New York Giants in 2010. Down by 21 with eight minutes left, the Eagles scored four unanswered touchdowns - capped by Jackson's game-winning 65-yard punt return as time expired.

"We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the Miracle at the New Meadowlands,'" Lurie added.

Jackson scored 26 touchdowns of 60-plus yards in his career - the most by a player in NFL history.

Jackson caught 641 passes for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns in 183 games (159 starts) with the Eagles (2008-13, 2019-20), Washington (2014-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2022).

He posted five 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL in yards per reception in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018. He also returned four punts for touchdowns and finished with 13,078 all-purpose yards.

