NFL Week 13 stats: Mike Evans tops 1,000 yards for record 10th-straight season to start his career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has registered 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first 10 years in the NFL

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Thursday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys was just the sixth game in NFL history to feature no punts.

NFL games to feature zero punts Visiting team Home team Year Bills 49ers 1992 Colts Chiefs 2004 (playoff game) Packers Bears 2014 Packers Saints 2014 Chiefs Eagles 2021 Seahawks Cowboys 2023

The Seahawks had won all 34 of their previous games under head coach Pete Carroll in which they had scored at least 35 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the New England Patriots with a 6-0 victory, having last beaten them back in 2008. It was the fewest points scored in a victory by the Chargers in franchise history, surpassing their 7-6 win against the Patriots in November 1963.

Having lost their previous two games, 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts and 10-7 to the New York Giants, the Patriots are the first team to lose three-straight games despite allowing 10 or fewer points in each since the Chicago Cardinals lost four-straight such games in 1938.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jameson Williams demonstrated his rapid pace to score the touchdown as Detroit Lions extended their advantage over New Orleans Saints. Jameson Williams demonstrated his rapid pace to score the touchdown as Detroit Lions extended their advantage over New Orleans Saints.

The Detroit Lions scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of their victory over the New Orleans Saints, becoming the first team to score three offensive touchdowns within the first seven minutes of a game since the Minnesota Vikings in Week Four of the 1986 season against the Green Bay Packers.

The Arizona Cardinals won their first game in Pittsburgh since 1969 when they won 27-14. Only two teams have had longer waits between road victories against a single opponent. The Cardinals also spent 69 years between road victories in Green Bay between 1949 and 2018, but the record belongs to the Lions, who went 78 years between 1935 and 2013 without winning in Washington.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tua Tagovailoa once again found Tyreek Hill for a 60-yard touchdown as the Miami Dolphins continued to dominate the Washington Commanders. Tua Tagovailoa once again found Tyreek Hill for a 60-yard touchdown as the Miami Dolphins continued to dominate the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders lost to the Miami Dolphins in the first 45-15 game in NFL history, which marked the first time in franchise history that they have conceded at least 45 points in successive games, having also lost 45-10 to the Cowboys in Week 12.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their playoff hopes alive with victory over the Carolina Panthers in which Mike Evans became the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons. Only Jerry Rice (11 seasons in a row from 1986 to 1996) has had a longer such streak at any point of a career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mike Evans hauled in Baker Mayfield's pass to score a 75-yard touchdown as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the lead versus the Carolina Panthers. Mike Evans hauled in Baker Mayfield's pass to score a 75-yard touchdown as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the lead versus the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Flacco became the fourth starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this season, having boasted an 18-3 record against them earlier in his career for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. Those 18 wins are a new record for a player against an opponent prior to making their first start for that team, surpassing Brett Favre's 17 wins against the Vikings before his first start for them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL season. Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL season.

With a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Hurts broke a 14-game winning streak against teams with a winning record - the longest streak by any quarterback in NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles have now been out-gained by at least 90 yards in each of their last five games.

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars combined to complete 82.1 per cent of their passes - the highest combined completion percentage in a game with at least 75 attempts in NFL history.