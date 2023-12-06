NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says football will be a global sport in the next decade

The NFL is heading towards becoming a global sport in the next five to 10 years, believes Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The league celebrated new international milestones this season as it staged three London games across consecutive weeks, which included the Jacksonville Jaguars becoming the first team to play back-to-back games overseas, before hosting two matchups in Frankfurt, Germany.

Goodell confirmed to Sky Sports NFL in November that the league would be playing in a new international territory in 2024, likely to be either Spain or Brazil.

Speaking at a forum in Las Vegas, Goodell reiterated a commitment to continuing to take the game to more fans across the world.

"We're really excited about that," he said. "I don't see that as much as expanding the number of franchises as I do expanding the opportunity for people to really just enjoy the game."

Football's international horizons expanded further recently when it was confirmed Flag Football will enter the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Elsewhere, the league's Global Markets Program has heightened the possibility an eventual Pittsburgh Steelers game in Ireland, while also enhancing its presence in Africa, Australia and across Europe.

"I am convinced that this game is going to be a global sport," Goodell explained. "We could've sold over our two games in Germany 4.5m tickets. They sold out in minutes. And it's literally the same with the U.K.

"I think you're going to see a very global NFL, not necessarily with franchises, but maybe like have one playing games on a global basis. And I see that happening in the next five to 10 years."

Goodell had been addressing a room that included officials from Las Vegas teams and events ahead of the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in February.

"I think probably I would not have said 10 years ago that I would see myself sitting here for a Super Bowl," Goodell admitted. "But I'm not surprised because I think the leadership here in this community saw the opportunity and had the vision. One thing I've seen, when they get involved, they're going to get something."