Philadelphia Eagles 13-33 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott leads hosts to win as Brandon Aubrey breaks record

Dak Prescott threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Aubrey kicked several extra-long field goals as the Dallas Cowboys got revenge on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles with a 33-13 victory at home on Sunday night.

Prescott completed 24 of 39 throws to help the Cowboys (10-3) win their fifth straight game. They have not lost since the Eagles beat them 28-23 in Philadelphia on November 5. Now the rivals are tied atop the division standings with four games to play.

Tight end Jake Ferguson led Dallas in receiving with five catches for 72 yards. CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Aubrey, meanwhile, landed attempts from 60, 59, 45 and 50 yards, becoming the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 59 yards or longer in one game.

Jalen Hurts finished 18-of-27 passing for 197 yards for the Eagles (10-3), with AJ Brown accounting for nine catches and 94 yards.

The Eagles lost three fumbles and committed 10 penalties for 95 yards in their second straight loss. In consecutive weeks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys combined to outscore Philadelphia 75-32.

Stats leaders

Philadelphia Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 18/27, 197 yards.

Rushing: D'Andre Smith, 11 carries, 39 yards.

Receiving: AJ Brown, 9 receptions, 94 yards.

DeVonta Smith, 5 receptions, 73 yards.

Dallas Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 24/39, 271 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Tony Pollard, 16 carries, 59 yards.

Rico Dowdle, 12 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Jake Ferguson, 5 receptions, 72 yards.

CeeDee Lamb, 6 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD.

Michael Gallup, 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD.

Dallas opened the game with a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive. Lamb caught a 13-yard touchdown pass exactly five minutes into the game.

Hurts guided the Eagles to the Dallas 21-yard line, where Donovan Wilson forced and recovered a fumble on a Hurts keeper. On the ensuing drive, Aubrey drilled his 60-yarder for a 10-0 lead that held up at the end of the first quarter.

Jake Elliott converted from 52 yards out for Philadelphia to cut it to 10-3 before the Cowboys scored touchdowns on their next two drives. First, Rico Dowdle pushed in from the one-yard line, being originally ruled short of the goal line before the call was overturned on a challenge.

After Elliott made a 44-yard field goal, the Cowboys sprinted 75 yards in eight plays and 1:28. Prescott hit Brandin Cooks over the top on a 30-yard play to the Eagles one-yard line, and from there he connected with Michael Gallup for a touchdown to make it 24-6 at half-time.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Aubrey set a new NFL record with his long-range field goals against the Philadelphia Eagles

Stephon Gilmore stripped Brown of the football and Dallas recovered it early in the third quarter. Philadelphia capitalised on a fumble the other way, though, when Fletcher Cox strip-sacked Prescott and Jalen Carter finished off a 42-yard scoop-and-score.

But Dallas' next possession culminated in Aubrey's 59-yard field goal. Aubrey, a rookie who played in the USFL before signing with the Cowboys, added the 45 and 50-yarders in the fourth quarter and improved to eight-for-eight on field goals from 50 yards or longer.

The Eagles got to the red zone one more time, but Markquese Bell caused DeVonta Smith to fumble to prevent them from drawing any closer.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Ealges 0-7 Cowboys Dak Prescott 13-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point) Eagles 0-10 Cowboys Brandon Aubrey 60-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Eagles 3-10 Cowboys Jake Elliott 52-yard field goal Eagles 3-17 Cowboys Rico Dowdle one-yard rushing TD (extra point Eagles 6-17 Cowboys Jake Elliott 44-yard field goal Eagles 6-24 Cowboys Dak Prescott one-yard pass to Michael Gallup (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Eagles 13-24 Cowboys Jalen Carter 42-yard fumble recovery for TD (extra point) Eagles 13-27 Cowboys Brandon Aubrey 59-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Eagles 13-30 Cowboys Brandon Aubrey 45-yard field goal Eagles 13-33 Cowboys Brandon Aubrey 50-yard field goal

What did they say?

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey on his long-range efforts: "Just going out there, doing it one at a time. I know I can make any of the kicks they've asked me to do."

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Siriani: "The role's the same as it's always been and now, we're going through some adversity. And so, adversity can do a couple of things to you: It can break you or it can make it way better."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on head coach Mike McCarthy overseeing a crucial win days after undergoing an emergency appendectomy: "It has to do with the fact that he came up off the operating table and did not even wince and stand there and fight it all night and coach."

What's next?

Both teams are on the road in Week 15 of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 17, while the Philadelphia Eagles go to the Seattle Seahawks for the Monday Night Football game the following day.