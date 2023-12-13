NFL Week 14 stats: Minnesota Vikings edge past Las Vegas Raiders in historic stalemate

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 on Sunday in one of the lowest-scoring NFL games ever

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Tylan Wallace's 76-yard punt return touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens in their overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams was the fourth such game-winner in NFL history and, astonishingly, the second to have taken place this season. Wallace's three punt returns were his first since his sophomore season at Oklahoma State in 2018.

Walk-off punt-return touchdowns in NFL history Player Team Opposition Season Yards Tamarick Vanover Chiefs Chargers 1995 86 Patrick Peterson Cardinals Rams 2011 99 Xavier Gipson Jets Bills 2023 65 Tylan Wallace Ravens Rams 2023 76

Jake Browning led the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Indianapolis Colts and now boasts a 79.3 per cent completion percentage in his first three starts, surpassing the New York Jets' Chad Pennington's mark of 77.4 per cent set in 2002. The defeat extended the Colts' winless streak in Cincinnati to 18 years since their last victory there in 2005.

Joe Flacco joined Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as quarterbacks to win a game for the Cleveland Browns this season. They are the first team to feature four different quarterbacks to win games since the 2015 Texans.

Both of the games between the Houston Texans and Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders were scoreless at half-time, the first games since 2019 to be scoreless at the half. Sunday marked the first time multiple games have been scoreless in the first half on the same day since October 30, 1988.

The Vikings-Raiders game subsequently became the first game since 2017 - and just the fourth since 2000 - to remain scoreless after three quarters of play. The first and only points of the game occurred after 58 minutes and three seconds of play, the second-longest time before the first score in a game in Super Bowl history.

Longest scoreless games in NFL history (Super Bowl era) Game Year Time Dolphins @ Steelers 2007 59 minutes 43 seconds Vikings @ Raiders 2023 58 minutes 3 seconds 49ers @ Browns 1974 56 minutes 39 seconds Packers @ Vikings 1971 55 minutes 58 seconds Dolphins @ Patriots 1982 55 minutes 50 seconds

It was the first 3-0 game since the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers played in 2007, and just the seventh in the Super Bowl era. It is also the lowest-scoring game played indoors (or with the roof closed) in NFL history. The previous lowest total for an indoor game was six, which happened three times: at the Astrodome in 1980 (Oilers 6-0 Steelers), at the Superdome in 1986 (Saints 6-0 Rams) and at the Hoosier Dome in 1987 (Colts 6-0 Jets).

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night and have now won 15-straight home games dating back to last season, which is the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history - behind their 18-straight wins between 1979 and 1981.

Brandon Aubrey was successful kicking field goals of 60, 59, 45 and 50 yards, averaging 53.5 yards per successful kick. That is the longest average length of a kicker's successful field goals in a game in NFL history with a minimum of four. Aubrey has successfully converted all 30 of his field goal attempts, the best start to a career in NFL history.

On Monday night, the Tennessee Titans became the first team to win a game in which they were trailing by at least 14 points with under three minutes remaining since the New Orleans Saints beat Washington in Week 11 of the 2017 season. From Week 12 of the 2017 season until the Titans' win over Miami on Monday, teams trailing by that much with that little time remaining had been 0-582.

