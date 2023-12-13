NFL to play regular season game in Brazil in 2024 and double international games beginning in 2025

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the NFL 'ticking off' different continents, as 2024 looks to be a year of further worldwide growth for the game Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the NFL 'ticking off' different continents, as 2024 looks to be a year of further worldwide growth for the game

The NFL has announced it will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024 as the latest addition to its blossoming international presence.

Spain had also been under consideration as the league's next host partner, and could yet enter the fold in the near future after team owners voted to approve the number of international games increasing from a minimum of four up to eight per season beginning in 2025.

The game will take place at Sao Paulo's 50,000-seat Arena Corinthians as the NFL heads to Brazil to celebrate its third-largest market behind the United States and Mexico.

"Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and Sao Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of Sao Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell and Dante Hall couldn't help but dance along as the Frankfurt crowd all joined in a rendition of, Take Me Home, Country Roads Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell and Dante Hall couldn't help but dance along as the Frankfurt crowd all joined in a rendition of, Take Me Home, Country Roads

The league amplified its growth overseas earlier this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars made history by featuring on back-to-back weeks as part of three London matchups before Frankfurt staged two games 12 months on from Munich welcoming the first regular season game in Germany.

Sao Paulo will host one of five international series games in 2024 alongside three in London and one back in Munich.

The Miami Dolphins currently hold marketing rights in Brazil as part of the league's Global Markets Program, which enables teams to enhance fan engagement and activate commercially in certain international territories. Both Miami and the Chicago Bears - who feature Brazilian kicker Cairo Santos on the team - also own rights in Spain.

Since 2007 the NFL has played 43 games overseas, including 36 in London alongside three in Germany and four in Mexico City, the latter of which did not host a game in 2023 due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed to Sky Sports last month that the league would enter a new international territory in 2024 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed to Sky Sports last month that the league would enter a new international territory in 2024

Starting in 2022, teams are required to host a game outside of the United States at least once every eight years on rotation, with five international games set to be played in 2024. The Jaguars meanwhile have an agreement with Wembley Stadium to stage a game there each season through 2024.

Such is the league's commitment to international growth that Dublin has emerged as another likely contender to host a game down the line by way of its relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

'NFL taking on Formula 1 feel'

Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds...

"I think it's fantastic that the NFL will be expanding to a new market in 2024, without taking away from the growth in existing countries such as the UK and Germany.

"This announcement inches us closer to the true globalisation of the NFL and more international games will take on a Formula 1 feel with multiple contests being played around the world in the coming years.

"These are truly significant moments for the NFL and when we look back on this time in years to come, we will consider this among the most important chapters in the league's history. It is tremendously exciting for NFL fans around the world."

Historic time for NFL

Sky Sports NFL digital editor Cam Hogwood...

"Sustained and growing success in London felt like it provided a blue-print, immediate success in Munich and Frankfurt felt like a gateway to the rest of Europe and beyond, and now the league is officially primed to enter the next phase of its international expansion by heading to Brazil.

"The NFL bolstering its overseas calendar even further coincides perfectly with Flag Football's spot in the Olympics in bringing this sport to the rest of the world. With each international game and market comes a new unique and special atmosphere, and everything tells you Brazil has the potential to produce a spectacle like no other.

"The announcement of Brazil begs the question as to what next amid a time of countless possibilities. Spain will get their chance, Paris is a possibility, Dublin seems destined to host a Steelers game and the NFL is increasingly committed to Africa at a time when Osi Umenyiora's Uprise programme is uncovering hidden talent."