Los Angeles Chargers part ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 15 of the NFL Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 15 of the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after they were thrashed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

The Raiders scored 42 points by half-time before posting a franchise-record tally as they embarrassed the Chargers 63-21.

The Chargers made the play-offs last season but have gone 5-9 this campaign and sit bottom of the AFC West.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," said Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly - especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision.

"Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the NFL season

"Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

Staley - who had an overall record of 24-25 - is the third NFL coach to be fired this season, joining Josh McDaniels of the Raiders and Carolina's Frank Reich. It is the first time since 1998 that the Chargers have made an in-season coaching move.

Telesco had been the general manager since 2013. The team only made three playoff appearances under his tenure and were 86-95 overall.

Watch the NFL season continue this weekend live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. Stream the NFL season and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership – just £21 a month for six months.