Super Bowl LXI to return to Los Angeles in 2027, with SoFi Stadium the venue after hosting in 2022
NFL owners voted Wednesday to award Super Bowl LXI to the Los Angeles area in 2027, with SoFi Stadium hosting the showpiece event for the second time in five years; Watch the NFL every week live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 13/12/23 11:52pm
The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday.
"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.
"The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.
- Latest NFL playoff picture | Listen to Inside the Huddle
- Stream Sky Sports with NOW | When is the NFL on Sky?
"The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicentre of sports, entertainment and culture."
The 2022 Super Bowl saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field 23-20 in the state-of-the-art, $5.5bn SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which opened in September 2020.
NFL said hosting the game generated between $234.3m and $477.5m for Los Angeles County.
The contest, which included a half-time show featuring local hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, drew a television audience of about 10m viewers, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.
"We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment," said SoFi Stadium and Rams owner Stanley Kroenke.
"More so, we are honoured that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."
Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 2024, with the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans to stage Super Bowl LIX on February 9 2025.
Levi's Stadium - the home of the San Francisco 49ers - is already confirmed as the host venue in 2026, meaning the decision to hold the 2027 edition in Los Angeles will result in back-to-back Super Bowls in California. Stream Sky Sports with NOW.