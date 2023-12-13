Super Bowl LXI to return to Los Angeles in 2027, with SoFi Stadium the venue after hosting in 2022

The SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LXI in 2027 after a vote from NFL owners

The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

"The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicentre of sports, entertainment and culture."

The 2022 Super Bowl saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field 23-20 in the state-of-the-art, $5.5bn SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which opened in September 2020.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

NFL said hosting the game generated between $234.3m and $477.5m for Los Angeles County.

The contest, which included a half-time show featuring local hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, drew a television audience of about 10m viewers, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

"We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment," said SoFi Stadium and Rams owner Stanley Kroenke.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super Bowl LVI's half-time show featured an all-star cast from the worlds of hip-hop and R&B. Super Bowl LVI's half-time show featured an all-star cast from the worlds of hip-hop and R&B.

"More so, we are honoured that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."

Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 2024, with the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans to stage Super Bowl LIX on February 9 2025.

Levi's Stadium - the home of the San Francisco 49ers - is already confirmed as the host venue in 2026, meaning the decision to hold the 2027 edition in Los Angeles will result in back-to-back Super Bowls in California. Stream Sky Sports with NOW.