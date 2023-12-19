NFL Week 15 stats: New York Jets playoff drought the worst in USA's four major sports leagues

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Las Vegas Raiders scored a franchise record 63 points on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, with their previous record set in 2010 when they beat the Denver Broncos 59-14. The 63 points conceded by the Chargers were the most allowed in a game in their franchise history, surpassing the 57 they conceded to the Rams in 2000.

The Raiders' 63 points is the second-most ever by a team who had been shut out in their previous game, following their 3-0 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Back in 1934 the Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-0 to the New York Gants but came back to beat the Cincinnati Reds 64-0 the following week.

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Broncos was their 10th win of the season, marking the first time they have won that many games since 2014, when they finished 11-5. This season is just their third with at least 10 victories since Barry Sanders retired in 1999.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins' epic touchdown in the last minute of the game to help them force the game to overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. A look at the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins' epic touchdown in the last minute of the game to help them force the game to overtime against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons lost first place in the NFC as they were defeated 9-7 by the Carolina Panthers thanks to an Eddy Pineiro field goal as time expired. It is the Atlanta's first loss despite not conceding a touchdown since they lost 9-6 to the Panthers in 1997.

Joe Flacco threw for 374 yards as the Cleveland Browns came back to beat the Bears 20-17. The much-vaunted Browns running game ended with just 29 rushing yards in the win, the fewest by the team in a victory since beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-21 in the 1988 season despite having just 27 yards on the ground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stefon Diggs made an impressive one-handed catch from a Josh Allen side-arm pass for the Bills. Stefon Diggs made an impressive one-handed catch from a Josh Allen side-arm pass for the Bills.

Baker Mayfield went 22/28 for 381 yards and four touchdowns as the Buccaneers won in Green Bay. His perfect 158.3 passer rating is the first by any quarterback against the Packers since Vince Evans of the Chicago Bears achieved it in the 1980 season, and just the second against the franchise ever.

Raheem Mostert broke the Miami Dolphins record for the most scrimmage touchdowns in a single season during his side's 30-0 shutout win over the New York Jets.

Most single-season touchdowns by Dolphins player Player Season TDs Raheem Mostert 2023 20 Mark Clayton 1984 18 Ricky Williams 2002 17

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle in a huge 60-yard touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle in a huge 60-yard touchdown.

The Jets will now have a losing record for the eighth consecutive season, and their 13 straight seasons without a playoff appearance is currently the longest across all four of the USA's major sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL).

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals to add to the four he scored against them in Week Four. Only one player has scored more touchdowns in a season against a single team - Billy Cannon scored eight for the Houston Oilers against the New York Titans in the 1961 season - three in Week 11 and five in Week 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian McCaffrey escaped everyone to make a 41-yard receiving touchdown against the Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey escaped everyone to make a 41-yard receiving touchdown against the Cardinals.

Josh Allen of the Bills set a record as Buffalo defeated the Cowboys with his 10th game of the season in which he both rushed and passed for a touchdown. Kyler Murray had set the previous record of nine games in 2020.

James Cook's 221 scrimmage yards are meanwhile the most in a game for the Bills since Fred Jackson had 227 against the Colts in 2009.

Despite losing to the Seahawks on Monday night, Jalen Hurts equalled the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback.

Most single-season rushing TDs by QB Player Team Season TDs Jalen Hurts Phi 2023 14 Cam Newton Car 2011 14 Jalen Hurts Phi 2022 13

Stream the NFL and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for six months.