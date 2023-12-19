Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback rules out return from Achilles injury this week, sets sights on 2024

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking towards the 2024 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL season after indicating he will not return to action for the New York Jets before the end of the current campaign.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 40-year-old confirmed he is not yet fully healthy as he continues his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon.

If the Jets had won last Sunday at the Miami Dolphins and remained in the hunt for a place in the playoffs, Rodgers stated he "would have pushed it as far as I could this week" to be ready to play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. However, they were routed 30-0 and eliminated from the playoff hunt for the 13th straight year.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hailed quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he returned to training just three months after suffering a torn Achilles.

"If I was 100 per cent today, I'd be pushing to play," Rodgers said. "But I'm not...I pushed it as far as I could."

Rodgers did not firmly rule out playing again this season, but strongly indicated that is the case.

The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on November 29 and have until Wednesday to activate him from the injured reserve list.

If they do not, the Super Bowl XLV winner and MVP will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Rodgers still needs to be medically cleared, something which seemed to be a possibility, before those conversations would even occur.

I don't think next year will be my last year. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut with the Jets on September 11. He had surgery two days later and was trying to have the fastest return to the playing field of any known professional athlete.

Wednesday will mark 14 weeks since Rodgers' surgery, which reportedly included a 'speed bridge' - an internal brace on the Achilles tendon - procedure to help expedite the healing process.

Rodgers added that he does not think next season will be his last in the NFL, adding he always wanted to play at least two years for the Jets.

He reiterated his excitement to play again and is optimistic about the Jets' future, pledging full faith in general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the team needs to "reload" rather than "rebuild" during the offseason.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was forced to exit on his debut after an opening-drive sack caused an Achilles injury.

"I felt like when I came here that I got a renewed passion and love for the game," Rodgers said. "Everything has been amazing here.

"I wanted at least two years. I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I only played a couple of snaps.

"[I] Wasn't able to go out there and prove what I'm capable of, what we're capable of as a team. I don't think next year will be my last year.

"I think the future is very bright."