Buffalo Bills 24-22 Los Angeles Chargers: Bills boost play-off hopes as Tyler Bass field goal earns late win

Tyler Bass kicked a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left as the Buffalo Bills avoided an upset by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 on Saturday night.

Story of the Game

Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one as Buffalo (9-6) bolstered their AFC playoff hopes with a third straight victory. Gabe Davis had four receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown for the Bills.

Cameron Dicker kicked a career-best five field goals but the Chargers (5-10) lost for the sixth time in seven games, with this now their fourth campaign of 10 or more losses in the past nine seasons.

The contest was the first for the Chargers since coach Brandon Staley was fired one day after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 14, with veteran assistant Giff Smith serving as interim coach.

Dicker was busy with three field goals in a span of 7:10 in the fourth quarter to put Los Angeles ahead.

He kicked a 47-yard field goal with 12:36 left and a 45-yarder with 7:19 remaining to bring the Chargers within two and then he smacked a 53-yarder to provide Los Angeles with a 22-21 lead with 5:26 left.

The Bills started slow and were behind by 10 before finally getting on the board on Allen's 57-yard long throw to Davis with 9:02 left in the second quarter.

Buffalo moved ahead at 14-10 on Allen's two-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first half.

The Chargers cut the margin to one when Dicker booted a 40-yard field goal with 7:22 left in the third quarter, only for the Bills to increase their lead to 21-13 when Allen scored with 1:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Chargers' Easton Stick completed 23 of 33 passes for 215 yards while making his second straight start in place of Justin Herbert, who underwent season-ending finger surgery earlier this month.

Los Angeles star receiver Keenan Allen (heel) also missed his second consecutive contest.

Stats leaders:

Buffalo Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 15/21, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Josh Allen, 15/21, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: James Cook, 20 carries, 70 yards

James Cook, 20 carries, 70 yards Receiving: Gabe Davis, four catches, 130 yards, 1 TD

Los Angeles Chargers

Passing: Easton Stick, 23/33, 125 yards

Easton Stick, 23/33, 125 yards Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 15 carries, 65 yards

Austin Ekeler, 15 carries, 65 yards Receiving: Joshua Palmer, five catches, 47 yards

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 0-3 Chargers Cameron Dicker 20-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bills 0-10 Chargers Easton Stick one-yard run Bills 7-10 Chargers Gabe Davis TD (57-yard pass from Josh Allen) Bills 14-10 Chargers Josh Allen two-yard run THIRD QUARTER Bills 13-14 Chargers Cameron Dicker 40-yard field goal Bills 21-14 Chargers Josh Allen one-yard run FOURTH QUARTER Bills 21-16 Chargers Cameron Dicker 47-yard field goal Bills 21-19 Chargers Cameron Dicker 45-yard field goal Bills 21-22 Chargers Cameron Dicker 53-yard field goal Bills 24-22 Chargers Tyler Bass 29-yard field goal

What next?

